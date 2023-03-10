7
The delegates voted unanimously. This is Xi’s third term
(LaPresse) Xi Jinping was re-elected president of the People’s Republic of China: obtained 2,952 votes in favor and none against the National People’s Congress. It is his third term. The limit of two set by the Chinese constitution was amended in 2018 to allow the Chinese president – who will turn 70 on June 15 – to remain in power for life. (LaPresse/Ap)
March 10, 2023 – Updated March 10, 2023, 11:19 am
