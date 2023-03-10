Home World the oath on the Constitution with a clenched fist – Corriere TV
World

the oath on the Constitution with a clenched fist – Corriere TV

by admin
the oath on the Constitution with a clenched fist – Corriere TV

The delegates voted unanimously. This is Xi’s third term

(LaPresse) Xi Jinping was re-elected president of the People’s Republic of China: obtained 2,952 votes in favor and none against the National People’s Congress. It is his third term. The limit of two set by the Chinese constitution was amended in 2018 to allow the Chinese president – who will turn 70 on June 15 – to remain in power for life. (LaPresse/Ap)

March 10, 2023 – Updated March 10, 2023, 11:19 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Cambodian scams and Taiwan: Young people caught up in human traffickers amid 'Belt and Road' and 'New Southbound Policy' - BBC News 中文

You may also like

Saudi Arabia and Iran restore diplomatic ties. Mediator:...

Danish public broadcaster advises staff not to use...

One PSG, three Paris – Fofoot

King Charles coronation, Meghan and Harry accept the...

2 Serbian young men killed in Denmark |...

Saudi Arabia and Iran resume diplomatic relations. With...

Point of View | MTR: More than 10...

Borac – Tuzla city announcement Vinko Marinović Aleksandar...

SFDK, review of his album Inkebrantable (2023)

He accompanied a woman to the airport for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy