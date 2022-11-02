[The Epoch Times, November 2, 2022](Reported by Ye Zeyu and Mai Bi in Hong Kong) Severe tropical storm “Nigg” is gradually approaching Hong Kong, and the No. 3 strong wind signal was maintained on the 1st. The Observatory expects that the wind will further strengthen in Hong Kong today. Depending on local wind changes, Gale or Storm Signal No. 8 will be issued during the daytime today.

Hao Mengqian, Acting Senior Scientific Director of the Observatory, said on a Hong Kong TV program on the 1st that Niger is expected to be closest to Hong Kong today, passing by about 200 kilometers away from Hong Kong. However, due to the influence of the northeast monsoon, the intensity of Niger will weaken as it approaches Hong Kong. The Observatory will closely monitor and evaluate whether a higher-level signal will be issued.

He also said that Nig’s movement was affected by an upper-level anticyclone in the western Pacific Ocean, and that the upper-level anticyclone is expected to extend westward, and Nig will move more westward today. As Niger approaches the coastal areas, it will be more and more affected by the drier northeast monsoon and cooler sea water. The intensity will gradually weaken and the circulation will also shrink, but the weakening speed will be variable. The Observatory will pay close attention to it and assess whether it is necessary A higher level warning signal is issued.

Hao Mengqian also mentioned that the northeast monsoon itself will bring northerly or northeasterly winds, plus the strong winds brought by tropical cyclones, even if the tropical cyclone is not very close to Hong Kong, strong winds have already blown.

The Observatory said at 8:45 last night that due to the combined influence of the Niger and the northeast monsoon, strong winds were generally blowing in Hong Kong, and gale force winds were occasionally blowing in the highlands. Although Niger will gradually weaken, the speed of its weakening is still variable. According to the latest forecast, Nigge will take a path closer to Hong Kong, passing within about 150 kilometers southwest of Hong Kong today.

It is expected that the winds in Hong Kong will gradually strengthen today, and the No. 3 strong wind signal will be maintained before 6 am this morning. The Observatory will consider issuing Gale or Storm Signal No. 8 during the daytime today. At 10:00 p.m. on the 1st, Niger gathered about 300 kilometers southeast of Hong Kong, that is, around 20.1 degrees north latitude and 115.8 degrees east longitude, and is expected to be northwest or north by northwest. Moving at a speed of about 10 kilometers per hour, close to the western coast of Guangdong.

The Observatory predicts that the wind will gradually strengthen during the day and turn to the easterly at night. The sea has big waves and swells. Cloudy, with occasional squally showers and more frequent showers later. The weather was cooler, with temperatures ranging from 18 to 22 degrees. Looking forward to early Thursday, the wind will still be quite strong with swells in the sea, and the rain will gradually weaken later. There was a short period of sunshine for a day or two after that.

Ancient banyan tree collapses and crushes lamppost

At 8:00 on the morning of the 1st, an ancient banyan tree with a height of 15 meters, a canopy of about 10 meters by 20 meters wide, and a trunk diameter of about 2 meters, was uprooted by the strong wind and crushed a lamppost next to it. , fortunately there were no casualties.

At about 9 a.m., the fire department received a report and set up a ladder to saw off some of the crumbling branches. The tree office then dispatched staff to the scene to inspect the ancient banyan tree carefully and clean up the fallen branches and leaves. Until about 1:00 noon, the road leading to Mong Kok East Station from Lian Wan Street was still closed. According to the Transport Department, many bus routes need to be diverted, including routes 44, 58X, 59X, 67X, 93K, 203C, 272X, etc.

According to the Hong Kong Ancient and Valuable Tree Register, the registration date of the collapsed ancient banyan tree was September 8, 2004, and the Leisure and Cultural Services Office was responsible for its maintenance. The last inspection date was September 1, 2021. ◇

