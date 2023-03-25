Home World The ode to Sicily by Carmen Munafò, art director who emigrated at the age of 17, “Distance has taught me to love my island”
World

The ode to Sicily by Carmen Munafò, art director who emigrated at the age of 17, “Distance has taught me to love my island”

by admin
The ode to Sicily by Carmen Munafò, art director who emigrated at the age of 17, “Distance has taught me to love my island”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

Images that retrace the soul, the traditions, the multiple voices of Sicily through some of its most beautiful locations. Etna, the Valley of the Temples in Agrigento, the Stagnone in Marsala. And again the sea, nature, breathtaking architecture. It is…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The ode to Sicily by Carmen Munafò, art director who emigrated at the age of 17, “Distance taught me to love my island” appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Russia, Xi Jinping begins his "visit for peace" to Putin: here's what can happen - Sky Tg24

You may also like

Auto, the EU has reached an agreement with...

France Bans Government Employees From Using Popular Apps...

What does the draft law on NGOs |...

Usa: Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel, has died

Mondello, restaurant on fire in the night: investigations...

Biden: “The US will act forcefully to protect...

Pope to Polish miners’ families: In darkness, God...

Udinese market – Beto bewitches the Premier League...

Fire Jaramaz has appendicitis Sport

The smoking ban law will apply to playgrounds,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy