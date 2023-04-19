The odyssey of Masha, the “pacifist girl”: entrusted to her mother who has been missing for 10 years

MOSCA – Where have you been Masha Moskaliova? Silence seems to have fallen on the story of the thirteen-year-old Russian student separated from her father only for a drawing that invoked the end of the conflict in Ukraine. He tried to scratch the silence last Sunday Alexander “Chacha” Ivanovvoice of the punk band Naive.

In concert in Moscow, he took the stage wearing a T-shirt that read “Masha Moskaliova” and urged the audience to find out about his story. “For some reason, this case does not leave me. Maybe because my daughter is her age. Friends, I want to ask you one thing: google, be horrified at what happened to Masha and her family for a drawing she made during the art lesson”.

The appeal was met with applause and a “Fuck… war”, but apparently the authorities didn’t like it: the Naiv concert that should have been held today in St. Petersburg has been postponed to the spring of 2024. Fans expected it. “Either you sing or you talk. That’s how it goes now,” they commented on Instagram.

The “case” that haunts Chaka began a year ago, after an art teacher from Efremov, a town in the Tula region, sued Masha for a drawing with the slogans “Glory to Ukraine” and “No to war”. Since then, security forces have targeted the family until they tracked down the 54-year-old father’s posts Alexey Moskaliov – who raised Masha alone – criticism of the Russian offensive in Ukraine which became the pretext for a trial for “disrepute of the armed forces”.



Aleksej Moskaliov and his 13-year-old daughter Masha Moskaliova with the “offending” drawing

Masha was entrusted to a juvenile rehabilitation centre, while her father was put on trial and sentenced on March 28 to two years in prison. Escaped from house arrest on the eve of the sentence, he was tracked down in Belarus. According to Minsk authorities, he was allegedly extradited to Russia last week, but Moscow has not commented and his lawyer has not been informed. It is not known which prison he is in.

Meanwhile, as if nothing had happened, she showed up again Olga Sitchikhina, the mother who abandoned Masha to her father’s care when she was three and who hadn’t communicated with her since she was six. On April 5, you took Masha from the juvenile center and took her with you to the Tambov region where she lives with her husband and eighteen-year-old stepdaughter. Her hope, she confessed to the media, is to distract her from “politics, anti-propaganda and designs”. For the Russian media this would have been the “happy ending”: Masha and Olga together. With lots of their smiling photos to underline it.

However, Moskaliov’s lawyers have doubts. A hearing was due to be held on April 6 to consider the revocation of the man’s parental homeland and they hoped that, in the occasion, his sentence could be reviewed and his daughter re-entrusted to him in exchange for a “public repentance” . But since the court was unable to establish Moskaliov’s whereabouts, it postponed the hearing until tomorrow. However, it is unlikely that anything will change within 24 hours.

The sudden rapprochement of the mother would also seem anything but spontaneous. According to various Russian sources, it was none other than the governor of the Tula region who convinced her to take her daughter with her, Aleksej Dyumineager to patch up a court case that had gotten out of hand.

Former presidential guard of Vladimir Putin and long considered a possible successor, Djumin was reportedly reprimanded by the Kremlin for “going too far” in the Moskaliov case, imprisoning a single father and entrusting his daughter to an institution only for a drawing for peace in Ukraine.

She intervened to give him a hand Maria Llova-Belova, the Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights. It was she who organized the custody of Masha to her mother, assuring that it had not been decided before her because the thirteen-year-old was against it and “by law her opinion had to be taken into consideration”. But, in the end, Masha would change her mind.

Lvova-Belova, wanted together with Russian President Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and, in particular, “illegal deportation and the illegal transfer of children”, always vouches for it. When they say, a patch worse than a hole.