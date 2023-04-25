The off-plan of President Mattarella in Borgo San Dalmazzo (Cuneo) who signs the Palermo scarf for a fan

by mondopalermo.it – ​​4 hours ago

“Rosanero” extra program for the head of state Sergio Mattarella, at the end of his visit to Borgo San Dalmazzo, the second stage of the Liberation Day with institutional appointments in the Cuneo area. Mattarella, from Palermo, was greeted by a group of his fellow citizens, and he signed a rosanero scarf for Sofia Trentacoste, a 14-year-old fan… Look!

