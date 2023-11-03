Home » The official account of the Chinese city of Pingdu wrote that the worker filmed urinating in a Tsingtao beer tank had just argued with a colleague
The Chinese city Pingdu has published on its official Weibo profile (Chinese social network) news on the story of the worker who last week was filmed while urinating in a tank of Chinese Tsingtao beer, in a factory in the city. The post claims that the worker had just argued with a colleague, a driver of a truck that he was helping to unload malt, one of the main ingredients of beer, into the tank. This little news should be taken with caution for the moment, but it was widely reported because the episode had created many problems for Tsingtao, including a significant drop in sales in South Korea.

Tsingtao, one of the world‘s most popular beer brands, said the worker was not its employee but worked for a contracting company. The company said it had tightened employee and quality controls to prevent similar incidents, and added that the batch of malt on which the man had urinated was sealed and not used in beer production. The factory produces beer for the Chinese market only, not for export.

On Wednesday the man was placed in custody for damaging property: in China this type of measure is applied by the police, without the need for authorization from a judge, usually lasts from 5 to 15 days and sometimes also includes a warning and a fine.

