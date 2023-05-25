The official Barbie trailer – MONDO MODA

Warner has released the official trailer for the expected Barbie. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film opens on July 20.

The plot: In Barbieland, Barbie begins to question whether her perfect world – where there are no freezing baths, falling off roofs or flat feet – isn’t exactly what everyone believes. Upon finding an abandoned ‘Barbie’ (Kate McKinnon), she invades ‘the real world‘. In addition to all the problems with the shock of reality, she will face the president of Mattel (Will Ferrell) who manufactures Barbie dolls, who does not want changes in the concept of the Perfect World of Barbilândia.

In addition to the protagonist, Margot Robbie is the producer of the film and Greta Gerwig directs. Emma Mackey (French-British actress of the series “Sex Education”, who is very similar to Margot), Issa Rae (star of the series “Insecure”), Nicola Coughlan, Dua Lipa, Alexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya, Hari Nef, Sharon Rooney and Ana Cruz Kayne are variations of the doll.

Ryan Gosling is Ken and John Cena, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Scott Evans are variations of the doll.

With musical production by Mark Ronson (Seven Grammys and an Oscar), the soundtrack will feature songs by Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, HAIM, Ice Spice, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Ryan Gosling, Tame Impala and The Kid Laroi. It will be possible to buy the physical media of the album in Vinyl Disc, CD and Tape k7 (all with color variations). Fight!