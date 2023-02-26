According to the preliminary report released Thursday by the government agency NTSB – which is in charge of investigating possible accidents involving transport, oil and gas pipelines in the United States – the crew of the Norfolk Southern company train that derailed in East Palestine in Ohio three weeks ago he received a report that a ball bearing had overheated and tried to slow the train before it left the tracks.

According to the report, the moment the driver applied the brakes, the automatic braking system had tripped. But the trackside temperature sensing system showed that a ball bearing had begun to overheat already several kilometers before the train approached the point where it then derailed, but it hadn’t reached the warning threshold until shortly before derailment. accident, when it reached 141 degrees above ambient temperature. The NTSB report indicates that the train had passed over three sensors in the last 50 kilometers traveled, and only on the third one did the bearing temperature exceed the emergency temperature.

NTSB president Jennifer Homendy said the investigation would focus on Norfolk Southern’s use of faulty sensors, the distance between them and real-time monitoring of the information it acquired. The positioning of the sensors and the alarm temperature threshold are managed independently and change according to the railway companies. “If there had been a sensor earlier,” Homendy said, “maybe the derailment wouldn’t have happened.”

NTSB’s preliminary report does not conclude on the cause of the derailment but presents new information about the bearing malfunction, days after the agency indicated it was overheating. There are no indications of human errors or track defects in the report. A member of the US government, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, also arrived at the scene of the accident on Thursday for the second time this week, after criticizing the federal administration for its reaction times to the accident.

The Feb. 3 derailment — with its images of a mass of fire and columns of smoke rising above the community near the Pennsylvania border — prompted calls for tougher regulation and higher penalties for rule violations. on railway safety. Twenty of the 149 cars on the Norfolk Southern train were carrying hazardous materials, the NTSB said. Eleven of these derailed, along with 27 others carrying non-hazardous materials. After the train stopped, staff reported the presence of flames and smoke to the station, warning of a possible derailment.

NTSB said surveillance video shows the bearing in the “final stage of overheating failure,” moments before the derailment. Norfolk Southern thanked NTSB for its investigative work, saying “we and the rail industry need to learn all we can from this event.” The company said its temperature sensors have a warning threshold that is “among the lowest in the rail industry,” adding it recently checked sensors near the crash site under federal oversight and was satisfied of their functioning. Norfolk Southern is now checking all 1,000 nearby sensors as part of a routine survey that takes place every 30 days.

The report was released on Thursday as Transportation Minister Pete Buttigieg visited the scene of the crash in East Palestine, where he promised a change to rail regulation. Buttigieg’s office said the crash site visit was decided because the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is moving from an emergency response to a more long-term protection process. After describing the twisted metal and burnt plastic safety signs that warned of the presence of hazardous materials, Buttigieg said his department will force changes on the railroad industry that don’t need congressional action: this incident is giving way to a long-term investigation and the work on safety policies that we are doing.

EPA chief Michael Regan has already been to East Palestine twice. He said Tuesday the agency is tightening its oversight of the cleanup, ordering Norfolk Southern to finish the job under terms approved by the federal government. The Centers for Disease Management and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry sent a team of people to East Palestine to respond to Ohio’s request for personnel to help EPA’s work.

Rail Safety and Engineering Program Director Allan Zarembski said an overheated bearing was the most common cause of a derailment from axle problems. If a bearing fails it can block the wheels of the wagon, causing it to derail. In recent years, rail companies – including Norfolk Southern – have placed trackside sensors to measure bearing temperatures and determine if there is a risk. These sensors, known as ‘hotbox sensors’, use the infrared rays emitted by the bearings to measure their temperature. According to the Federal Railroad Administration, there are about 6,000 in all of North America.

NTSB explained that about 50 kilometers from East Palestine the bearing temperature of car 23 – which carried plastic pellets and was the first car to go off the tracks – was 21 degrees higher than outside, while 16 kilometers later it was climb of 57 degrees, however not sufficient to activate the alarm. Passing a third sensor just east of East Palestine, 30 kilometers later, the temperature had risen by 141 degrees, triggering the alarm.

According to the report, Norfolk Southern rules require staff to stop the train and inspect the car when a sensor indicates that a bearing has reached a temperature 94 degrees hotter than outside, or when the temperature difference between the two bearings in the same axis is at least 64 degrees. In any case, if the temperature of a bearing exceeds the outside temperature by at least 111 degrees, the wagon must be removed.

The report does not explain what may have caused the bearing to overheat. Homendy said there are several possible causes, including a clique due to fatigue [la fatica è un processo di logoramento e rottura dei materiali dovuto non a carichi elevati, ma a piccole sollecitazioni cicliche, frequente causa di incidenti ferroviari e aerei, ndt]water damage or a defective wheel. A definitive report is not expected for at least a year.

The engineer was following another train and was already slowing down when the alarm went off, Homendy said. The bearing gave way under braking and car 23 derailed, triggering the emergency brake. The driver reacted “immediately” to the alarm and there is no evidence that the three-person crew present mishandled the incident. Jeff Guzzetti, who worked as an investigator for the NTSB, said that by studying the damage to the wheel and analyzing the metal, investigators can determine the temperature reached: “From there they can ask ‘Why did it get so hot, and why was it not detected ?’».

Unlike aviation accidents, the NTSB is not required to prepare a preliminary report for railway investigations, and is also rarely involved in non-fatal accidents. But widespread attention over the Ohio derailment has put pressure on the agency to provide information before the investigation is concluded.

The train was carrying 435,000 liters of vinyl chloride. Following the derailment, the temperature of one of the tank cars carrying the toxic gas began to rise, alerting the authorities of a possible catastrophic explosion. Homendy said the temperature in the car was 60 degrees, twenty degrees below critical. Rescuers then carried out a dispersal and controlled burning of the chemicals.

Some officials, including Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, have asked for clarification on this choice. Homendy said investigators will consider whether the controlled spill and subsequent fire was implemented in accordance with federal railroad administration guidelines and whether those guidelines need to be updated.

Although twenty wagons carrying harmful substances were equipped with safety signs that serve to provide essential information to rescuers, these were made of plastic and therefore melted. Investigators will likely provide opinions to better protect the cartels. The bearing suspected of having overheated was transported to a Washington laboratory for examination. The vinyl chloride present in the cars, including that in the safety valves, was removed and secured in a closed container for examination by the NTSB.

Some experts said the agency is likely trying to assess whether the tanks are intact, what caused them to rupture and any potential factors that could have contributed to the toxic gas leak.

Norfolk Southern said it will continue to monitor water and air quality, and remove the wagons and the portion of soil that has been contaminated, and said its staff have already removed 4,100 cubic meters of soil and 5 million and a half liters of contaminated water. The company added that it has reached agreements with various agencies and experts to speed up the cleanup work, reassured residents that it will clean up the area completely and safely and said it will compensate more than 1.5 million dollars to more than 1,000 families. to cover the costs of evacuations; and that it is establishing a million-dollar community fund.

Before his visit, Buttigieg presented some proposals for railway safety and wanted to recall the efforts of the previous Trump administration to reverse the regulations introduced by the Obama administration instead.

Buttigieg wrote to the head of Norfolk Southern on Sunday, saying he expects the railroads to deliver on their promises to help the community recover.

Former President Donald Trump, a 2024 presidential candidate, visited East Palestine on Wednesday, in turn fueling the political controversy over the derailment. Buttigieg quoted him on Thursday, saying the current administration’s choices are not responsible: “The only thing Trump can do is claim that he overruled the regulations during his tenure … We are not concerned with confirming our choices.”

On this Homendy said that the needs of East Palestine must be the priority, expressing frustration with the politicization process of the incident, and that this spring NTSB will propose the unusual initiative of holding a public meeting to share its information with the community .

“The question is that a community is suffering,” he concluded. “Politics has nothing to do with it.”

© 2023, The Washington Post

(translation by Emilia Dreams)