Home World The old Biden and the new America: the verdicts of the midterm elections
World

The old Biden and the new America: the verdicts of the midterm elections

by admin
The old Biden and the new America: the verdicts of the midterm elections

Republicans close to winning the House, Democrats, late at night, still defending the Senate, 50 to 50 in projections, but no “red wave”, the avalanche of votes against the president Joe Biden that too many analysts had anticipated, partly because they were bombarded by the propaganda of the former President Trump’s party, partly out of pessimism on the performance of Biden himself, 80 years old on November 20, and partly, finally, underestimating in the polls the mobilization of “Blue” progressives.

See also  Uefa against Moscow: "Russia out of the European competitions of 2022/23". And he judges the candidacy for the European Championships of 2028/32 "not suitable"

You may also like

U.S. midterm election polls continue to update: Voting...

Nba basketball player Griner has been transferred to...

Division and suspense who will be the final...

Midterm, triumph of Ron DeSantis: who is the...

Not only the worst flu season in 10...

Indian foreign minister says will continue to buy...

Who are DeSantis and Fetterman, true winners of...

[Must see over the wall]Why does Xi prepare...

The Governor of New York will still be...

Ukraine latest news. Pentagon delivers the same air...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy