Republicans close to winning the House, Democrats, late at night, still defending the Senate, 50 to 50 in projections, but no “red wave”, the avalanche of votes against the president Joe Biden that too many analysts had anticipated, partly because they were bombarded by the propaganda of the former President Trump’s party, partly out of pessimism on the performance of Biden himself, 80 years old on November 20, and partly, finally, underestimating in the polls the mobilization of “Blue” progressives.