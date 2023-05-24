The “Old Bottle” and “New Wine” of the G7 Summit – FT中文网

Tips from FT Chinese Website: If you are interested in more content of FT Chinese Website, please search for “FT Chinese Website” in the Apple App Store or Google Play, and download the official application of FT Chinese Website.

From May 19th to 21st, the Group of Seven (G7) held its 49th summit in Hiroshima, Japan. The summit is held every year, and this “old bottle” contains some “new wine” this year. The three key words are nuclear non-proliferation, Ukraine, and China, which are worth recalling.

Nuclear nonproliferation: Kishida’s top-notch diplomacy

Fumio Kishida served as Japan’s foreign minister for many years and is proficient in diplomacy. Taking advantage of the opportunity of the host, setting up the issue of nuclear non-proliferation, and setting the venue in the hometown of Hiroshima, is a diplomatic masterpiece with profound knowledge and responses to history, current situation, and future.

Historically speaking, at the end of World War II, Hiroshima and Nagasaki were the two cities where human beings were bombed by atomic bombs, and hundreds of thousands of people became victims of the war launched by Japanese militarism. The bombing of the United States for an early end to the anti-fascist war is justified, and it has never apologized to Japan, but this is the knot of the Japanese people after all.

On May 27, 2016, Obama became the first serving US president to visit Hiroshima amid controversy. Taking this summit, not only the incumbent president of the United States visited Hiroshima again, but also, together with leaders of other G7 countries and the European Union, laid a wreath on May 19 to express condolences to the nuclear bomb memorial monument in the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, and then visited the nuclear bomb memorial hall, The Kishida couple explained in person. On May 21, the leaders of eight countries in the Global South and UN Secretary-General Guterres who attended the summit also visited the Nuclear Explosion Memorial.

The summit released the “Hiroshima Vision on Nuclear Disarmament”, pointing out that “the people of Hiroshima and Nagasaki experienced unprecedented destruction and extremely huge inhuman suffering after the atomic bombing”, obviously alluding to criticism of the United States, and the United States even signed such a document , can only be understood as the United States wants more from Japan.

From the current situation, it mainly puts pressure on Russia and North Korea. After the Ukrainian war broke out, Putin repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons in order to contain the United States and NATO. The joint statement of the summit reiterated that Putin’s nuclear threat rhetoric and the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus are “dangerous and unacceptable”, and “Russia will never be allowed to threaten to use nuclear weapons in the process of aggression against Ukraine, let alone actually use nuclear weapons.”

After the collapse of the Hanoi summit, North Korea has resumed its nuclear and missile leap forward. The joint statement of the summit “condemned North Korea for launching ballistic missiles with unprecedented frequency”, and at the same time mixed Japanese private goods, demanding that North Korea “immediately resolve the kidnapping (Japanese) issue.”

From the perspective of the future, it will contain China‘s nuclear force building. The Hiroshima Vision for Nuclear Disarmament accuses China of opaque and reluctance to talk about its rapid expansion of its nuclear arsenal, which “raises concerns for global and regional stability.” The United States, the United Kingdom, and France demand that other nuclear-armed countries publish nuclear force data on the grounds that they have increased the transparency of their nuclear force, mainly targeting China.

On May 22, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs refuted it, emphasizing that China is “the only nuclear-weapon state that promises not to use nuclear weapons first, and not to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear-weapon states or nuclear-weapon-free zones.” “This is the most practical and transparent.”

Kishida’s series of clever and successful diplomatic methods hit four birds with one stone, are quite beautiful, and can be recorded in the annals of Japanese history. It is not only an excellent psychological comfort for the hometown and the people, but also locks in the common enemy for the leader and allies and strengthens unity; it not only downplays the crime of Japan as the perpetrator of the war of aggression in World War II, but also increases the international community’s perception of Japan as the victim. , the recognition of peace lovers. During the summit, polls by Mainichi Shimbun and Yomiuri Shimbun showed that Kishida’s support rate rose by 9 percentage points to 45% and 56% respectively, laying the foundation for his dissolution of Congress and early general election.

Japan continues to take advantage of the United States and the West’s dissatisfaction with Russia and China to get rid of the constraints of Article 9 of the pacifist constitution and accelerate the realization of “national normalization.” On May 10, the US “Time” magazine featured Kishida as its cover image and distributed a long exclusive interview. The title pointed out that Kishida is making Japan “a real military power.” After Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs put forward the “objection”, “Time” only changed the title of the online version of the report, but the paper cover and report content remained unchanged.

The American big brother is not completely rhythmic by the Japanese little brother. The White House did not publish Biden’s message on the signature book of the Hiroshima Nuclear Bomb Memorial Hall, but Japan’s Kyodo News Agency; the face-to-face communication between the G7 leaders and the nuclear bomb survivors was not published by the United States and Japan; the United States proposed not to accept interviews in the memorial hall Therefore, the Japanese government does not allow the media to enter the memorial hall, and the window panes of the memorial hall are pasted with white coverings to prevent the outdoor media from taking pictures of the scenes inside.

Kishida has long advocated a “world free of nuclear weapons”, which is out of reach and more to appease people’s hearts. When Biden ran for president, he announced a policy of no first use of nuclear weapons, but nothing happened after he was elected president. When discussing the draft final document at the 2022 United Nations Review Conference on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the United States opposed urging nuclear-armed countries to “no first use of nuclear weapons.” This was due to both Japan’s obstruction and the United States‘ own factors. any bondage.

Even Japan has the possibility of possessing nuclear weapons. Whether it is a nuclear technology reserve or a nuclear raw material reserve, Japan is recognized as a country with a nuclear threshold. Frankly speaking, as long as it is willing, it can produce nuclear weapons within a month. What is lacking is a legitimate reason. The United States is still the number one power in the world and has a strong binding force on Japan. Japan’s greatest hope for nuclear weapons is that if the Taiwan Strait war breaks out and the United States loses to China, as a tough way to retaliate against China, Japan will let go of nuclear arming to check and balance China. Of course, this kind of nuclear possession is as illegal as Israel, India, Pakistan, and North Korea.

Ukraine War: Supporting F-16s

Zelens has repeatedly called on the United States and the West to provide fighters. Biden has not let go of his concerns about Russia’s strong retaliation and the out-of-control war in Ukraine. The biggest change in this summit is that Biden changed his original position. On May 19, he clearly told other G7 leaders that he agreed with allies to provide Ukraine with US-made F-16 fighter jets and train Ukrainian pilots. On May 21, he told Zelenskiy this decision in person, in exchange for Ukraine’s promise that F-16 fighter jets would not enter Russian territory.

After meeting with Zelensky, British Prime Minister Sunak revealed that he will cooperate with the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, etc. to train F-16 pilots for the Ukrainian army. In fact, the United States has already trained some pilots for the Ukrainian army in advance. There are two reasons why the Netherlands is most active in aiding Ukrainian F-16 fighters: Malaysia Airlines M17 was shot down by a missile in the Udon area, and it is believed to be Russia;

Another novelty of the summit is to substantively arrange post-war Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction, “commit to meeting Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction needs” and “ensure that Russia will pay for Ukraine’s long-term reconstruction costs.” A Ukrainian reconstruction conference is planned to be held in London in June this year. Reiterate the continued freezing of Russia’s sovereign assets to compensate for the losses caused to Ukraine.

The summit reaffirmed its “commitment to holding accountable those responsible for (the war) in accordance with international law,” and the new idea now emphasizes “support for the efforts of international mechanisms such as the International Criminal Court,” apparently in response to the International Criminal Court’s announcement of Putin’s arrest on March 17. order, implying that Putin should be held accountable for war crimes.

The summit issued the “Statement on Ukraine”, reaffirming that “support for Ukraine will not waver”, recommitting to “provide the financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic assistance Ukraine needs, no matter how long it takes”, emphasizing that any peace plan must be The “complete and unconditional withdrawal” of Russian troops and military equipment from Ukrainian territory must be included.

The summit decided to impose further sanctions on Russia in the fields of manufacturing, construction, transportation, commerce, energy, and diamonds, which is less harmful and more of a symbolic effect. At the same time, I made an allowance for Russian and Belarusian athletes, tacitly agreeing that as long as they “do not appear as representatives of their countries in any way”, they will not object to participating in international sports competitions. Despite Ukraine’s reluctance, this clears the way for athletes from both countries to compete in Paris next year under their national Olympic committees.

On May 20, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Zelensky in Hiroshima, he once again expressed his anti-war, believing that war is “a human problem, a problem of human values”, claiming that “I understand you and Ukraine very well. the suffering of citizens”. Brazilian President Lula has publicly criticized the United States for “encouraging” war through arms aid to Ukraine, and has a better understanding of Russia’s position. Zelensky did not meet with him. The Pakistani side claimed that Zelensky did not show up at the agreed time and went to other appointments, but did not inform the Pakistani side in advance.

There may not be much justice in international politics, but interests determine friends and foes, and strength determines status. Zelensky’s attitude and choices clearly reflect this principle. Ukraine suffered a crushing defeat at the beginning of the war. He was very eager for peace talks, but Putin dawdled; after resisting the first wave of blows, Putin was eager for peace talks, but Zelenskiy was slack, asking for a higher price, and dragging the West to continue fighting.

Most developing countries maintain neutrality and balance. Among them, China, the most important, has the closest relationship with Russia. At the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics, it was officially announced that “the relationship between China and Russia will not be capped.” However, Zelensky did not publicly criticize, but instead relied on China to persuade Russia; Zelensky met with and tried to win over; Brazil, which is less powerful, is obviously more indifferent; and a small neutral country like the Vatican, Zelensky accuses unceremoniously during the meeting, “If you don’t stand on the side of the victims and stay neutral, you are doing nothing. in favor of Russia”.

As long as there is no nuclear war, the longer the Russia-Uzbekistan war is delayed, the more in the interests of the United States and China, so the United States and China are happy to see delays. Russia has no winter counter-offensive, Ukraine has received so much military aid, and so far there has been no spring counter-offensive, which shows that both sides have shown signs of fatigue after 15 months of fighting. Only when it comes to the election year, voters in many EU countries can’t stand it, want freedom, and bread even more, will they force Biden and Zelensky to compromise. This is also Putin’s wishful thinking.

China Challenge: No Decoupling and Derisking

The G7 was promoted to the G8 after Russia joined, but Russia was kicked out after it annexed Crimea. China has no interest and will not be invited to participate in the G7, but its influence is omnipresent. It has always been one of the main topics of the G7 in recent years, and this summit is no exception.

In April 2018, Trump believed that he had communicated directly with Kim Jong-un and that the North Korean nuclear crisis had eased. He had nothing to do with China and launched a long-awaited trade war, which quickly evolved into technological wars, diplomatic wars, financial wars, public opinion wars, and information wars. war, culture war, etc., Sino-US relations took a sharp turn for the worse.

In January 2022, after Biden took office, he continued to test China‘s bottom line and reposition the relationship between the United States and China. “Competition” has always been at the top of the list, and it is a comprehensive and strategic competition for hegemony. After a year of running-in, the latest consensus is that China cannot decouple from the United States and the West, because the cost, difficulty, and differences are too great.

In March this year, Blinken, Yellen, and Sullivan set up “guardrails” for Sino-US competition in speeches, indicating a new strategy of not decoupling and de-risking. Before, during, and after this summit, Biden, Sunak, Scholz, Kishida, Michel, Von der Leyen, etc. have expressed their positions that they will “not decouple” from China.

Kishida confirmed at the summit press conference, “We agree that the G7 agrees to establish a stable relationship with China in order to cooperate on global issues.” Judging from this, if there are no new major conflicts of interest, China and the United States will be able to cooperate during the Biden administration’s tenure. The relationship has bottomed out.

“De-risking” is mainly limited to the military, economic, high-tech and other security fields. To use the new American terminology to describe it, it is “small yards with high fences”. The summit issued a statement on economic security, claiming to “strengthen the supply chain” for strategic materials such as important minerals, semiconductors, and batteries to reduce the risk of relying on a specific country (namely, China). Sunak said bluntly at the press conference after the summit that “China poses the biggest challenge to contemporary global security and prosperity.”

The United States still holds the voice of the G7, the West and the world, and frequently accuses China of “economic coercion”. The summit announced the creation of a “Coordination Platform for Responding to Economic Coercion” as a new framework for countering China‘s “coercive diplomacy” using trade pressure, which will become one of the G7’s future diplomatic policies.

The G7 is a club of rich countries. This summit has participated in the largest number of state-owned countries since its record. Although it is Kishida’s soft diplomacy, it is also a positive response to China‘s continuously expanding influence. On May 20, the second enlarged meeting invited eight countries to participate, namely: India, Australia (Quad member), South Korea (core member of the US Asian security system), Brazil (G20 chair), Indonesia (ASEAN chair) , Vietnam (the main alternative country to undertake China‘s industrial chain), Cook Islands (the chair of the Pacific Islands Forum), and Comoros (the chair of the African Union). Japan announces $7.5 billion in health aid for countries in the “Global South”.

The part of the summit joint statement aimed at China was more moderate than expected. The G7 was unprecedentedly united on the issue of Ukraine, but there were obvious differences on the issue of China. Bloomberg reported that although the United States has lobbied other allies to be tougher on China (such as AI), European countries such as Germany are more inclined to adopt a tactful approach. The summit reaffirmed the “importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait” and continued to “internationalize” the Taiwan issue in order to keep China from unilaterally changing the status quo.

Due to Biden’s early return to China to negotiate with Congress to resolve the debt crisis, the Quad summit scheduled to be held in Australia after the G7 summit was canceled and changed to be held during the G7 summit on the evening of May 20. The four countries expressed serious concern about the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea “, reiterating that it “strongly opposes attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force and coercion.”

China strongly responded to the Western accusations, but the wording, level, and firepower were different. The US, Japan, and the UK are the toughest because these three countries are usually at the forefront. On May 19, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized that “the United States is the initiator of coercive diplomacy”; on May 20, it lodged a formal representation and protest with Japan, because Japan is the host country and follows the United States; on May 21, the Chinese Embassy in the UK The embassy criticized Sunak’s remarks as “pure parrots, a malicious slander that completely contradicts the facts.”

It is more relaxed towards Australia, South Korea, and the European Union, because after Albanese took over as prime minister, Sino-Australian relations eased, and Yin Xiyue went further than Park Geun-hye and Moon Jae-in in deploying the “THAAD” anti-missile system. South Korea pushed further into the embrace of the US and Japan.

It is the most moderate to France, Germany, and Italy, and there is no gunpowder-flavored rhetoric, because it is expected that Macron and Scholz will continue to implement “European strategic autonomy”, and Italy will renew the “Belt and Road” agreement.

On May 21, Biden said at a press conference after the summit that the relationship between the United States and China will “thaw soon.” First of all, it refers to the visit of Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao to the United States to attend the APEC trade ministers meeting from May 25 to 26. He will meet with US Secretary of Commerce Raimondo and trade negotiator Dai Qi respectively. At the same time, it hinted that the resumption of US Secretary of State Blinken’s visit to China will also be put on the agenda. In the APEC meeting in San Francisco this November, the capitals of China and the US dollar have enough motivation to hold separate talks to stabilize the interests of both sides. The foreign ministers of the two countries need to negotiate the relevant agenda and positions in advance.

China is too big to be defeated, unless it breaks itself.

(Note: The author is an independent reviewer, WeChat official account: SSWYSP. This article only represents the author’s personal opinion. The email address of the editor is [email protected])