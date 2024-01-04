The oldest actress in the world passed away Fun

Legendary actress Glynis Jones, best known for her role as Mrs. Winifred Banks in the 1964 film “Mary Poppins,” passed away today, January 4. She was 100 years old and was considered the oldest actress in the world!

Source: GAINSBOROUGH FILMS – Album / Album / Profimedia

Glynis Jones, the optimistic leading lady with British charm who played the feminist mother in “Mary Poppins,” died today. The actress’ spokesperson, Mitch Clem, confirmed the sad news, adding that Glenn died of natural causes at a nursing home in West Hollywood.

A multi-talented actress, dancer, pianist and singer, she was declared a Disney legend in 1998, and she was the oldest living actress ever to be nominated for an Academy Award. She earned a nomination in 1960 for her supporting role in The Sundowners. She was also awarded a Tony Award for her role in the musical “A Little Night Music”.

Izvor: Paramount Pictures – Dena Enterp / AFP / Profimedia

Film historian David Shipman once described Glynis as a woman of unusual charm and self-pity, saying that she was “one of the most interesting heroines of the 1940s, one of the few in British cinema who knew how to play comedy”. Jones once did admitted that she did not enjoy her fame: “It’s not a pleasant way to make a living. It made me sick, exhausted and unhappy“. By her own admission, at least one of her marriages failed because of the pressure to be a major star, the “Washington Post” reports.

Izvor: Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett / Profimedia

Despite the fact that popularity did not please her, she managed to build a long career and the status of a character actress, and she shot over sixty films and appeared in numerous shows, series and on stage. She was married four timesand had one son, also acting, Gareth Horwood, who predeceased her.

When she was asked in October last year what does it look like to turn a hundred years oldshe replied: “It doesn’t make any difference to me. I’ve looked good all year!” See what the oldest actress looked like:



(The Hollywood Reporter/ MONDO/M.C)

