Home » The oldest and tastiest recipes of the Palermo tradition in the book “In cucina col CIRS”
World

The oldest and tastiest recipes of the Palermo tradition in the book “In cucina col CIRS”

by admin
The oldest and tastiest recipes of the Palermo tradition in the book “In cucina col CIRS”

by palermolive.it – ​​11 minutes ago

The Palermo gastronomic tradition is the protagonist of the publication entitled “In the kitchen with CIRS”, created by the students of the Catering course of the Palermo branch of the CIRS Onlus, a professional training center also present in the Sicilian provinces of Messina,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The oldest and tastiest recipes of the Palermo tradition in the book “In cucina col CIRS” appeared 11 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  the Municipality appoints the person in charge of the procedure

You may also like

Putin, chin and lip tremors in meeting with...

Australians The Cat Empire Premiere “Money Coming My...

CNH INDUSTRIAL Inauguration of the new Cesena plant,...

Israel’s colonial grip on Palestinian identity – breaking...

Julius Maada Bio was re-elected president of Sierra...

Record-breaking Klimt, the last portrait sold for 86...

“The Italian manager stopped in Moscow has left...

Mosca, Italian engineer arrested: he had a sachet...

Putin disarms Wagner and thanks the military with...

the sailor steps out of the aba league...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy