The oldest dog in the world, a toy fox terrier named Pebbles, died five months after her 23rd birthday. Her bosses announced it on Instagram. “She was a life partner, it was an honor to have her as a pet. We will miss her deeply,” wrote Bobby and Julie Gregory.

Born on March 28, 2000 on Long Island, Pebbles was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records in May. She had 32 puppies with her partner Rocky, who died in 2016. It is not clear what the secret of her longevity is, for the owners “love and attention”, but the Guinness book says that ten years ago her vet only started feeding her cat food, which is higher in protein than dog food.

(Source Ansa)