MARSEILLE. The oldest known person in the world has died: Lucile Randon has passed away at the age of 118. Her spokesperson made this known. Randon, known as Sister Andre, was born in the south of France on February 11, 1904, with World War I still a decade away. Sister André inherited the title of ‘doyenne of humanity’ in April 2022 after the death of Kane Tanaka, a 119-year-old Japanese woman. The nun died in her sleep during the night, in the retirement home where she lived, in Toulon.