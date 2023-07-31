“The Only Sex”: Despotic Science Fiction. – Japan world

Drama, love in a despotic world that survived a world war, where hope is dead, where life revolves around “game” a cruel and deadly sporting event: “The Only Sex” by Linda Lercari, published by 0111 Edizioni is a raw book with an emotional intensity that glues the reader to the pages in a careful critique of world society.

A post apocalyptic land but not in the “Mad Max” style, made of barren and arid lands without water but a place wrapped in ice and perennial cold, in the “Snowpiercer” style, where people live on synthetic food obtained from the cultivation of algae. In this reality, described in such a way as to have the impression of feeling the cold and the stench of the black sea of ​​the port on the skin, there are two characters: David and White Death, two individuals like many others but whose skill in playing to the “game” that a kind of ice hockey with references to the film “Rollerball”, born to channel aggression and human frustrations and keep the masses under control, have become the new gladiators acclaimed by the public.

Governments control the people through the corporations of this game, in it we see between the lines a reference to the work “1984” by George Orwell. The author then leads us into a dictatorial society whose aim is to crush the individual, where the only possibility of revenge is to become a hero of the game, guaranteeing an ephemeral well-being but without a future.

After losing his family, David enrolls in one of these corporations, soon becoming a strong athlete, so much so that he participates in the most important competitions. Here he meets White Death, a woman a few years older than him, with silver-white hair and light eyes. He is struck by it. But who is White Death? What secrets and mysteries does this goddess of beauty hide that when she takes to the track she has no mercy for anyone and her cruelty emerges? Could a love story ever arise between the two boys?

A reading that will lead you to an ending with many questions, just like the world in which the protagonists live, in which everything is unrealistic but above all the most dramatic effect is that there is no hope for a new future. Brilliant, as Linda has been able to meticulously introduce us into atmospheres that create a certain reflexive disturbance, giving life to a fictional political book describing details that allow us to have before our eyes the desolate and sad landscapes in which the events take place, as if they were a film of neorealism. A piece of advice read it.