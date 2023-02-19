Blizzard announced today when we will finally be able to try the highly anticipated new game on our consoles Diablo IV, new episode of the famous action-RPG series. The title will be playable in advance over the course of two weekendsthe first of which is dedicated to those who have pre-ordered the game in the digital version.

So here are the dates:

Early Access Beta: March 17-19 (those who pre-ordered the game will receive a code from redeem here)

(those who pre-ordered the game will receive a code from redeem here) Open Beta: March 24-26

During the Open Beta and Early Access weekends, we will be able to experience the first moments of Diablo IVplaying the Prologue and the whole of Act 1. To fully immerse ourselves in all the gruesome and glorious elements of Sanctuary, we will be able to explore the entire first zone, Fractured Peaks. From traversing the rugged landscape to slaying demons with furious force, this will be our chance to venture into the Mortal Realm and see what horrors await.

This Beta will allow us to max out at level 25but once we reach this level we will still be able to continue playing, albeit without seeing our character grow further.