It’s not just Taiwan. There are not only the South China and East China Seas, with the opposing territorial claims with Japan and various countries of South-East Asia. Among the open fronts for China there is also the one with India. The historic dispute over the disputed border has never been resolved and has even worsened in recent years. In June 2020 there were the first victims in decades due to violent clashes between the soldiers of the two armies which caused dozens of deaths. Clashes that were repeated, this time without victims, last December.

Since then, several rounds of negotiations have been conducted to defuse the tension, which now however seems destined to rise again. China has indeed announced plans to upgrade the status of two Tibetan cities along the disputed border.

Local authorities in China‘s Tibet Autonomous Region have announced that the status of two counties along the eastern section of the so-called “Line of Effective Control” (LAC) will be upgraded and will come under the direct administration of the regional government. Both areas have a population of less than 25,000 but are of strategic importance. Milin is an important railway and motorway junction. It is connected to Lhasa (regional capital) and Xinjiang region. And its territory covers over 100 kilometers in close proximity to the disputed border. Cuona is instead located on the border with Bhutan and part of the territory that Beijing claims as part of the new city is currently controlled by India. This mandate is also a signal to the small Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, given that in recent days its sovereign met the Indian premier Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The territory at the center of the latest dispute is claimed by China as southern Tibet, or rather Zangnan. Yes, because even in international communication, Beijing is increasingly using the name of Tibet in Mandarin, i.e. “Xizang”. A further sign of how much we want to prevent the Tibetan identity issue from becoming topical again. But the “Zangan” is currently part of the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, where the Dalai Lama has been hosted for decades together with the Tibetan government in exile. An ingredient that increases tension in bilateral relations, given that in the not too distant future the battle for the succession of the religious leader will have to open.

It’s not all. Beijing’s Ministry of Civil Affairs has standardized the names of 11 localities in southern Tibet into Chinese and Tibetan characters, in accordance with the geographical name regulations issued by the State Council. A move to claim sovereignty over areas currently controlled by India. This is the third batch of standardized geographic names after the previous two in 2017 and 2021.

Recently, India’s foreign minister called the situation at the disputed border “fragile and dangerous”. The discord does not prevent the two Asian giants from belonging together to BRICS and SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization, of which India holds the rotating presidency for 2023). But it makes itself felt both commercially and on cultural and other exchanges. In recent days, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has decided to “freeze” the visas of two Indian journalists based in Beijing and correspondents for some of the main newspapers in New Delhi. The Chinese government justified the move with the “unfair and discriminatory” treatment suffered by Chinese journalists in India in recent years. The Indian media have a very critical stance towards China and in recent years have also often been a source of fake news, as in the case of the fake coup last October before the 20th Communist Party Congress. Similarly, the Chinese media are not at all soft on Indian manoeuvres, especially in reference to the partnership with the United States and the disputed border. Over two thousand kilometers to keep under observation.