The ‘Open Sky’ Exhibition of Greek Artist El Greco Marks the Beginning of the 2025 Jubilee Year

First Event of 2025 Jubilee Year Commences with “Open Sky” Art Exhibition

Rome, Italy – The 2025 Jubilee Year officially commenced with the opening of the “Open Sky” art exhibition at the Basilica of St. Agnes in Piazza Navona. The exhibition, hosted by the capital city of Rome, features three works by renowned Greek artists and marks the first time these masterpieces from Spain have been exhibited in Italy.

The exhibition showcases three works by Domínikos Theotokópoulos, known as El Greco, a Greek painter who later settled in Spain. His works, borrowed from the Tavira Hospital in Toledo and the Parikia Museum, include “Holy Family with Saint Anna,” “Baptism of Christ,” and “Christ Embraces the Cross.” The Basilica of St. Agnes, a cultural and historical landmark, is the perfect venue to kick off the 2025 Jubilee with a celebration of art.

During the opening ceremony, Archbishop Fisichella, Acting Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of the Holy See, expressed his admiration for the artist’s ability to capture the mystery of God. He stated, “The artist has successfully expressed the mystery of God, in front of which people’s first reaction is contemplative contemplation.”

To preserve the integrity of the church’s marble, the precious artworks are affixed to a self-supporting skeleton composed of fiber and aluminum panels. The theme of the exhibition, “Jubilee is Culture,” emphasizes the cultural significance of the Jubilee Year. Archbishop Fisichella explains, “The Jubilee is an experience of faith as well as of culture: in a sense, the people who come to Rome The pilgrim also becomes a tourist, becomes curious, and pursues beauty.”

Under the banner of “Beauty,” the Jubilee Year will witness art exhibitions and activities in various locations, including hospitals and prisons, spreading a message of hope to those in need. The aim is to extend the transformative power of art to places that require inspiration the most.

Archbishop Fisichella further elaborated on the importance of holding this art exhibition during the Jubilee Year. He emphasized that the Jubilee is not solely a religious experience but also a social one. The works on display, created by El Greco, an artist considered to be a mystic from the 16th century, offer a profound spiritual and cultural encounter.

El Greco’s Greek name, Theotokópoulos, means “one who is touched by God,” making him the fitting choice to open the Jubilee series. Archbishop Fisichella highlighted El Greco’s ability to transcend aesthetics and convey the beauty of God through his paintings. He explained, “El Greco succeeded in expressing the beauty of God with figures that transcended aesthetic rendering. He expresses the mystery of God, before which people’s first reaction is contemplative contemplation.”

Father Alessio Geretti, the curator, guided the attendees through a wise and emotional appreciation of El Greco’s three masterpieces at the end of the exhibition. The art exhibition promises to be a shining example of the fusion of spirituality and culture during the 2025 Jubilee Year.

For more information about the exhibition and other Jubilee events, visit the official website of the Vatican News Network at www.vaticannews.cn.

