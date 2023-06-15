The opening audience of the 21st Beijing International Book Festival can observe and experience the restoration of ancient books “zero distance”-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: The opening of the 21st Beijing International Book Festival, the multilingual version of the “Going Out” project “Tide Beijing” is published Audiences can observe and experience the restoration of ancient books “zero distance”

Here you can not only read books, but also listen to music. At the event site, Huayun Culture brought a large number of antique records and more than a hundred vinyl records that have been collected, restored and republished, and a small vinyl record exhibition was held on the spot. The exhibition is divided into multiple cultural themes such as Chinese music, intangible cultural heritage, folk, and Beijing flavor. The audience can listen to and appreciate it by scanning the QR code of the exhibits. There is also a special area for children to experience Uncle Kai's story dolls and books of the same style as the story. After punching the card, you will have the opportunity to participate in the lucky draw and receive gifts. "In the movable type printing area, everyone can choose their favorite poems and sentences, put them together with movable type, and print them out by themselves. Through these activities, children can learn about our traditional culture, such as the historical stories contained in Chinese characters and the evolution of Chinese characters Wait." Zhang Yan said.

On June 15, the 21st Beijing International Book Festival kicked off at the China National Convention Center. In the excellent traditional Chinese culture exhibition area, the audience was attracted by the “Longevity Ceremony Picture”.Photography/Beijing News reporter Wang Zicheng

In the excellent traditional Chinese culture exhibition area, Xu Xiaojing (right), an ancient book restorer of China Bookstore, is restoring the Ming Dynasty version of “Huaihai Collection”.

In the imported original book sales area, the audience took photos with Harry Potter elements.

In the immersive children’s reading area, the staff displays children’s books built like building blocks.

On June 15, the opening ceremony of the 21st Beijing International Book Festival was held at the National Convention Center. At the opening ceremony, the multilingual version of the “Going Out” project “Tide Beijing” was published. Zheng Xinmiao, former director of the Palace Museum, and Wu Fangsi, a well-known British sinologist and historian, recommended good books.

The theme of this year’s book festival is “Book Fragrance in Beijing, Reading in All Continents” and will last until the 18th. In addition to on-site sales, the Book Festival also set up a sales area on the Internet. Readers can place an order with one click and take home their favorite books.

The 29th Beijing International Book Fair also opened on the same day. 1,500 Chinese and foreign publishing and related organizations participated in the exhibition offline, creating a large-scale international cultural event integrating copyright trade, cultural exchanges, professional seminars and reading promotion. Exchange event.

Aspect 1

The long scroll restores the scene of the emperor’s birthday

The reporter walked into the “Reader’s Bookshelf” display and exchange area, and first saw classic sentences from books such as “The Kite Runner” posted in the exhibition area, such as “For you, thousands of times”, which is very suitable for the audience to check in and take pictures. There are also nearly 200 physical books recommended by 10 experts and scholars including Cai Fang and Liang Xiaosheng.

Opposite the “reader’s bookshelf” is the excellent traditional Chinese culture exhibition area. The “Ruyi”-shaped booth in the middle displays books related to the central axis and some characteristic cultural creations. Among them, the long scroll of “Longevity Festival Picture” is particularly eye-catching.

According to the person in charge of the China Bookstore, the book is compiled and published based on the engraved editions of the Imperial Palace in the fifty-sixth year of Emperor Kangxi in the Qing Dynasty collected by the Capital Library. On the north side of the exhibition area, a double-sided high-definition display screen with a height of 3.7 meters and a length of 15 meters was set up, and the images of “Longevity Ceremony” and “Beijing Central Axis” were scrolled, presenting a visual feast for readers.

The booth also set up a national intangible cultural heritage ancient book restoration display experience area. The audience can observe “zero distance”, or “do it by hand” under the guidance of the inheritors, and experience the ancient book restoration skills immersively.

Xu Xiaojing, an ancient book restorer in a Chinese bookstore, is restoring the Ming Dynasty version of “Huaihai Collection”, which is full of wormholes. “What I have to do now is to fill up the damaged parts with pasted paper. The restoration of ancient books needs to be done manually. Ten procedures.”

Xu Xiaojing introduced that paste and other tools were prepared for the audience, and samples of thread-bound books were also placed on the booth.

Aspect 2

Scan the QR code to “read” the history of Beijing’s construction

In the digital publishing audio-visual experience area, the audience can scan the QR code to read “Three Thousand Years of Beijing” on the spot. With the unique method of recording the city, history, events, things and people, the book can travel through the 3000-year history of Beijing and reproduce Beijing. The whole process of gradually developing from a northern border city to the national capital witnessed the wonderful stories of archaeologists deciphering the past and present of Beijing from the underground city.

Here you can not only read books, but also listen to music. At the event site, Huayun Culture brought a large number of antique records and more than a hundred vinyl records that have been collected, restored and republished, and a small vinyl record exhibition was held on the spot. The exhibition is divided into multiple cultural themes such as Chinese music, intangible cultural heritage, folk, and Beijing flavor. The audience can listen to and appreciate it by scanning the QR code of the exhibits.

There is also a special area for children to experience Uncle Kai’s story dolls and books of the same style as the story.

Aspect 3

More than 100 original Harry Potter books

In the imported original book sales area, the most conspicuous is the Harry Potter book magical journey immersion experience area, where the four college theme colors and badges are used as clues, readers can be placed in the creative world of Harry Potter illustrators middle. “There are more than 100 kinds of original Harry Potter books here, covering almost all varieties on the market, among which the domestic English version is the most complete. There are also more than 300 kinds of original Harry Potter peripherals.” Figure introduced by Feng Ruo, Assistant President of Digital Technology Beijing Co., Ltd.

A Harry Potter flash mob interactive session was set up on site, including activities such as collecting college stamps, checking in on social platforms to receive peripheral goods, and giving gifts when the book is full, so that readers can participate in interesting interactions while enjoying the original Harry Potter books. Get gifts and immerse yourself in the charm of the magical world.

On the other side of the exhibition area, the LULU theme experience area has prepared four themed interactive background walls for young readers: measuring height, counting ducks, touching swimming rings and sticking floor mats. At the same time, LULU series and many varieties are also prepared for parents and young readers. picture book.

Aspect 4

Young readers can participate in the “Chinese character game”

The immersive children’s reading area has a wide variety of original Chinese children’s books, illustrations and games. According to the staff, these children’s books are developed according to the laws of physical and mental development of Chinese children. “Children’s Heart China” Original Book Illustration Exhibition collects the works of more than 100 original Chinese illustrators. Considering that parents will bring their children, tables and stools are placed in each area for the convenience of parent-child reading.

Zhang Yan, director of the R&D Department of Beijing Education Tongqu Technology Co., Ltd., told reporters that in order to let young readers have a deeper understanding of “character inheritance”, the exhibition area has planned a number of rich and interesting interactive experiences for the elements of Chinese characters. “We have six experience areas here: Oracle Bone Inscription Recognition, Word Guessing, Chinese Characters Feeding Game, Seal Experience, Rubbing Experience, and Movable Type Printing DIY.” Zhang Yan said that readers will be provided with a bound book, which can be punched and read. A question card for recording and displaying the results, with instructions on the location of each area, as well as tips on where, how, and what to do. After punching the card, you will have the opportunity to participate in the lucky draw and receive gifts.

“In the movable type printing area, everyone can choose their favorite poems and sentences, put them together with movable type, and print them out by themselves. Through these activities, children can learn about our traditional culture, such as the historical stories contained in Chinese characters and the evolution of Chinese characters Wait.” Zhang Yan said.