On August 14, the opening ceremony of the National Pavilion of the Guest of Honour of the 6th Silk Road International Expo and the East-West Cooperation and Investment and Trade Fair of China was held in Xi’an. Yang Jiechi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, and Liu Guozhong, Secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee, attended the opening ceremony. Shaanxi Governor Zhao Yide and Uzbekistan Ambassador to China Arziyev jointly opened the National Pavilion of the Republic of Uzbekistan as the guest of honor.

Wang Lixia, Chairman of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Zhang Yizhen, Chairman of Jiangsu Provincial Political Consultative Conference, Xu Xinrong, Chairman of Shaanxi Provincial Political Consultative Conference, Qin Yizhi, Deputy Director of the State Administration for Market Regulation, Ren Hongbin, Chairman of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Chen Zhou, Vice Minister of the International Liaison Department of the CPC Central Committee, and Xu Feihong, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs , Assistant Minister of Commerce Li Fei, Lian Xiaomin, member of the Leading Party Members’ Group of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, Yuan Mindao, Vice President of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, Li Chunlin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and Secretary-General of the Provincial Party Committee, Ye Niuping, Vice Governor of Shaanxi Province, and the host ministries and commissions , the person in charge of the province of honor attended the opening ceremony.

The guest country of this year’s Silk Fair – the National Pavilion of the Republic of Uzbekistan is located in Hall 3 of Xi’an International Convention and Exhibition Center. Wait.

Uzbekistan is one of the first countries to support and actively participate in the Belt and Road Initiative. Under the framework of the “Belt and Road”, the two countries have achieved practical cooperation in various fields and achieved a series of positive results. It is reported that during the 6th Silk Expo, China (Shaanxi)-Uzbekistan economic and trade cooperation and cultural tourism promotion conferences and other guest country activities will also be held.

After the opening ceremony, the leaders and guests visited the exhibition hall. (Reporter Sun Peng’s mother Jialiang)

