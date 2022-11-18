Scan the QR code and share it with Moments

The medical device sector opened actively, with ICU-related equipment concept stocks leading the gains, Shangrong Medical’s daily limit, and multiple stocks such as Biolight, Libang Instruments, Huakang Medical, Mindray Medical, and Xinhua Medical opened sharply higher. According to the news, the National Health and Medical Commission stated that since the outbreak, we have strengthened capacity building and classified treatment of patients from three aspects. First, continue to strengthen the construction of designated hospitals. We require all localities to designate hospitals with strong comprehensive capabilities and high levels of treatment as designated hospitals. Designated hospitals should be equipped with enough beds for treatment according to the local population size. At the same time, the intensive care unit, that is, the ICU, should be strengthened, and the number of ICU beds should reach 10% of the total number of beds. Second, strengthen the construction of shelter hospitals. Third, continue to strengthen the construction of fever clinics.