On the first anniversary of the outbreak of the Russo-Ukrainian War, the Munich Security Conference welcomed representatives from nearly 100 countries around the world. The meeting over the next three days will focus on the war and whether China and the US will interact during the meeting. Russia and Iran were not invited to this session.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) The 59th Munich Security Conference opened on Friday (February 17). Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky first delivered a keynote speech in the form of video. Afterwards, German Chancellor Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron delivered speeches at the opening ceremony respectively.

Nearly 100 countries sent high-level representatives to attend the meeting, including more than 40 heads of state or heads of government and more than 100 ministerial officials.

The meeting focused on the year-long war between Russia and Ukraine and discussed the most pressing security threats. China‘s top foreign policy official, Wang Yi, director of the Communist Party’s Central Foreign Affairs Office, will also speak at the conference. What he said about Russia’s war of aggression was one of the points of focus for the participants. So far, although China has emphasized the inviolability of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of independent countries, it has not condemned Moscow for brazenly launching an illegal war. According to the plan, Wang Yi, who is visiting Europe, will go to Moscow to meet with high-level Russian officials after the meeting.

This year’s Muan Security Meeting did not invite Russian representatives, breaking the practice of 20 years. “Given that the war of aggression against Ukraine is destructive to human civilization, we are reluctant to raise a propaganda platform for President Putin and his government,” said Christoph Heusgen, the new chairman of the msc. Iranian representatives were also not invited to the meeting.

West to decide whether to send fighter jets to Kiev

European countries hope to make a decision on further military aid to Ukraine at the Muan Security Meeting. After Germany agreed to provide the main battle tank Leopard 2, Ukraine continued to demand the fighter and received support from Poland and other countries. Germany opposes the provision of fighter jets, while Britain and France do not rule out the possibility of providing fighter jets in principle. Fighter planes are expensive, even if they can be provided, the next question is how much can be provided and who will pay for it?

The Ukrainian Air Force has been paying attention to this field for a long time. Its spokesperson said that after the F-16 fighter series was put into production, 4,000 fighters have rolled off the production line and have served in more than 20 countries. “It is very clear who can give it to us, which countries, How much can be given.” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba further clarified, “We are most interested in the fighter jets of the United States, Britain, France and Germany. These countries have the highest production capacity and the largest fleet of fighter jets.” July last year , the U.S. Congress approved $100 million for training Ukrainian F-16 pilots.

Will Blinken and Wang Yi meet?

U.S. Vice President Harris, also known as Harris, arrived in Munich on Friday morning, and Secretary of State Blinken will also attend the meeting. Unconfirmed sources said he would meet Wang Yi on the sidelines of the meeting. Earlier, after a suspected spy balloon from China flew into U.S. airspace, Blinken temporarily decided to cancel his planned visit to China, and Sino-U.S. relations fell into a new round of tension. In an interview with NBC on Thursday (February 16), President Biden expressed his hope to talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping to find out the truth about the balloon. He reiterated the importance of ensuring communication channels between the two sides, saying, “I think the last thing Xi Jinping wants is to completely tear up the relationship with the United States and me.” Under this background, whether Blinken and Wang Yi will meet and the content of their conversation become the focus of outside attention.

