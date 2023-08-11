The operation to empty the abandoned tanker off the coast of Yemen has been successful

In the Red Sea, a few kilometers off the coast of Yemen, a complex operation was successful to remove 1.1 million barrels of oil from the FSO Safer, a tanker moored and abandoned at sea in 2015 due to the Yemeni civil war. The tanker was in bad condition and partially corroded by sea water, with risks of explosion, fire and sinking. The operation, led by the United Nations, made it possible to avoid a potential environmental disaster: the FSO Safer is located in the middle of a series of rich marine ecosystems that the oil spill would have risked destroying.

The abandoned tanker is over 300 meters long and was built in 1976 in Japan. It was then sold to the Yemeni government in the 1980s to store oil for export. For years many people worked on the FSO Safer, even fromestero. The tanker was abandoned in 2015, when the Houthi rebels – Shia militias backed by Iran – took control of part of the coast and halted investment in maintenance of the tanker.

The operation that has just been concluded is the result of an agreement reached in March 2022 between the Houthis and the United Nations, which purchased the tanker with which the emptying of the FSO Safer was carried out.

However, the tanker could remain stranded until complex negotiations are resolved to determine who will receive the proceeds from the sale of the recovered oil: both the Houti and the Yemeni government recognized by the international community claim ownership of the state oil company , to which the United Nations will hand over the ship at the end of the year.

The FSO Safer, on the other hand, will be cleaned, then towed to the coast and dismantled.