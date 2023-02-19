Home World The opportunity missed by Italy absent from the tables in Monaco
World

The opportunity missed by Italy absent from the tables in Monaco

by admin
The opportunity missed by Italy absent from the tables in Monaco

One year after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, European countries met in Munich to discuss the consequences of an unexpected and protracted war. Together with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskythe German chancellor Olaf Scholz and the French president Emmanuel Macron they opened the proceedings by emphasizing the need for strong transatlantic cohesion in support of Ukraine.

See also  Large-scale mudslide disaster in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan: 2 people have been killed, about 20 people are unaccounted for, and 19 people rescued

You may also like

Israel’s airstrike on Syria hits a neighborhood in...

Environmental protection officials refused to drink direct drinking...

Bentil after winning the Radivoje Korać Cup Sports

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 19 February...

King’s Cup in basketball Unicaja beat Real Madrid...

collapsed houses and rubble- Corriere TV

Was one of the unidentified objects shot down...

Africa spends twice as much on arms as...

Piracy, telco against Lega Serie A: “The operators...

Renato Zero on Rosa Chemical: «The fault is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy