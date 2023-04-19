Home » the opposition in the Council attacks the Giunta
the opposition in the Council attacks the Giunta

the opposition in the Council attacks the Giunta

by palermotoday.it – ​​2 minutes ago

In the Irpef resolution presented yesterday in the City Council by Deputy Mayor Carolina Varchi, there is no longer an exemption from the increase for families with an annual income of less than 10,000 euros. Cisl: “Council, find corrective measures for the most economically…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “lrpef, no exemption for low-income families: the opposition in the Council attacks the Giunta appeared 2 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it”.

