World

the opposition sings «La Marseillaise» in protest – Corriere TV

Protest ahead of confidence over pension reform. Session suspended for two minutes

(LaPresse) Protest of the French opposition at the Assemblée Nationale at the entrance of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne who arrived in parliament to ask for the government’s confidence in the pension reform. Opposition deputies they stood up and displayed placards white with the inscription «No to 64 years» e intoning the Marseillaise. The sitting was suspended for two minutes. (LaPresse/ap)

March 16, 2023 – Updated March 16, 2023, 5:46 pm

