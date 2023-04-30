The orb and the scepter, the carriage and the sacred oil: London prepares for the ceremony of Charles

London – Maybe you’re not interested in the British monarchy, or maybe you are because the Royal Families are a bit of a children’s fairy tale or “because I’ve seen the TV series The Crown”, as bestselling author Lisa Jewell tells us. Either way, welcome to King Charles III’s coronation week. An historic event, Saturday 6 May, because one like this hasn’t been seen for 70 years, when 27 million Britons connected for the first coronation broadcast on TV, that of Elizabeth