Home » The Order of High Human
World

The Order of High Human

by admin
The Order of High Human

American studio Fairyship Games has announced the development of Testament: The Order of High Humana first-person metroidvania in which we will take on the role of Aran, the king of a fantasy world committed to recovering the powers he lost due to a betrayal, in order to restore his land to its former glory.

Aran’s bows, spells and sword will be able to be upgraded as we go through the game world, each offering different styles of combat. Here is the announcement trailer and a set of images.

MX Video – Testament: The Order of High Human

See also  Covid Usa, the dead of the Spanish company exceeded

You may also like

The destructive heist title Teardown coming to Xbox...

Željko Mitrović terminates the Cooperative | Fun

Nemanja Bilbija is the best player of PL...

LIVE Italy-Bulgaria 3-1, LIVE volleyball friendly: the Azzurri...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Friday 26 May...

A man with a shotgun confronted the police...

Liverpool is not going to the Champions League,...

First issues of the Trovam Fair

Maddie McCann, 3 days of research in Portugal....

Assault on Capitol Hill, the leader of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy