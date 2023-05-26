The Order of High Human

American studio Fairyship Games has announced the development of Testament: The Order of High Humana first-person metroidvania in which we will take on the role of Aran, the king of a fantasy world committed to recovering the powers he lost due to a betrayal, in order to restore his land to its former glory.

Aran’s bows, spells and sword will be able to be upgraded as we go through the game world, each offering different styles of combat. Here is the announcement trailer and a set of images.