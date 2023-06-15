The organizers of the tennis match changed the surface | Sport

Rafael Nadal’s student had an incredible situation at the tournament in Nottingham.

Source: Printscreen/Instagram/AbdullahShelbayhh

A student from Rafael Nadal’s academy, a young tennis player from Jordan Abedalah Shelbaih (19), who this year performed at the Serbian Open in Banja Luka, experienced an incredible situation at the tournament in Nottingham (England). The tournament organizers changed the surface in the middle of the match, more precisely during one break, due to rain problems. It is a challenger in this city that started on grass and finished on concrete.

A situation that few have heard of until now and it really sounds unreal.

“After 90 minutes of playing on the grass outside, the match was stopped. Then the organizers and the supervisor decided not to wait, because they wanted to go home and transferred us to play on concrete in indoor conditions. We didn’t even have hard shoes“, Šelbaih wrote on his Instagram tournament.

Then he addressed the people who organize the Challengers. “Really great poass. Maybe it’s time you people did something about this terrible organization of tournaments in this category. Total disgrace. You punish us, while the directors and supervisors sleep peacefully“, said the young tennis player.