The US Department of Energy has revised its opinion on the origin of the coronavirus and now believes it leaked from a laboratory, the Wall Street Journal reported today, citing sources familiar with the classified intelligence report.

Source: Michele Ursi/shutterstock

Thus, the Department of Energy became the second federal agency, after the FBI, to adhere to the laboratory version of the virus leak. Four other agencies still believe that the virus passed from animals to humans naturally, and two, including the CIA, do not yet have a defined position on this, reports Tas.

The Energy Department’s findings are based on new data and are significant because the department “has significant scientific expertise and oversees a network of U.S. national laboratories that conduct cutting-edge biological research,” it said. Vol Street Journal.

The Ministry of Energy stated that conclusion on laboratory origin of “low reliability”while the FBI declared the leak to be the cause of the pandemic with “moderate confidence”.

The newspaper’s interlocutors did not specify which new data enabled the Ministry of Energy to reconsider and change its opinion, but they noted that The Department of Energy and the FBI reached similar conclusions for different reasons.

Additionally, the Department of Energy’s updated position reinforces the consensus among departments dealing with the origin of the virus that it is not part of China‘s biological weapons program, the paper’s source said.

The updated version of the Energy Department’s analysis is five pages long, and it has not yet been decided whether it will be released. The ministry itself has not yet commented on the publication of the details of that document.

(FoNet)