Home World The other face of Olena Kurylo, the woman in the symbolic photo of the beginning of the war: “I want to go back to Ukraine and open a foundation for orphans”
World

The other face of Olena Kurylo, the woman in the symbolic photo of the beginning of the war: “I want to go back to Ukraine and open a foundation for orphans”

by admin
The other face of Olena Kurylo, the woman in the symbolic photo of the beginning of the war: “I want to go back to Ukraine and open a foundation for orphans”

Katowice – With a certain delicacy, you can even touch the face of Olena Kurylo, and therefore feel certain hard points under the skin, right at the hairline. They are shards of glass, and no one will ever be able to remove them from this face, which is the face of Ukraine after all. And how many women were seen in her, an ordinary woman, but who had just survived a missile (meanwhile the Russian paratroopers entered Kharkiv, and were stopped by the cadets of the Academy, led by a twenty-year-old lieutenant).

See also  Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Unvaccinated foreign travelers under the age of 18 do not need to be quarantined when entering the United States-the United States

You may also like

Africa’s leaders rally against coups, “zero tolerance” on...

Putin will deliver a State of the Union...

Biden in Warsaw after the blitz in Kiev:...

Ukraine war: Biden’s five-hour secret visit to Kiev...

Rasta engraved the surname on the grave |...

Undeclared work and drug dealing, a trader gets...

“The Witch and the Beast”: le streghe son...

Need for concreteness for complex choices

“Atelje 61” got a new space in the...

New earthquake in Turkey, the moment in which...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy