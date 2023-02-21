Katowice – With a certain delicacy, you can even touch the face of Olena Kurylo, and therefore feel certain hard points under the skin, right at the hairline. They are shards of glass, and no one will ever be able to remove them from this face, which is the face of Ukraine after all. And how many women were seen in her, an ordinary woman, but who had just survived a missile (meanwhile the Russian paratroopers entered Kharkiv, and were stopped by the cadets of the Academy, led by a twenty-year-old lieutenant).