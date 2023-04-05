The Manhattan prosecutor’s office has included in the indictment against Donald Trump presented today not only the story of Stormy Daniels, but also that of Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who says she had an extramarital affair with the former president. In fact, the documents do not mention her name but speak of “woman 1”, woman 1, who “was paid 150 thousand dollars not to mention the alleged sexual relationship” by American Media Inc, the company that owns the tabloid National Enquirer , which then made “false statements” about these payments in its records.

The meeting with the billionaire, according to what the woman has told various media over the years, took place in June 2006 in Los Angeles, during the recording of an episode of Trump’s reality show “The Apprentice” at the Playboy Mansion. Hugh Hefner, publisher of the famous magazine, had organized a pool party for the contestants with dozens of bunny girls. Among those invited was Karen McDougal, who had been named Playmate of the Year eight years earlier. The future president immediately fell in love with her and started courting her. At the time he was already married to Melania.

The payment for Karen’s silence allegedly took place on November 4, 2016, four days before the presidential election in the United States, when American Media Inc., publisher of the National Enquirer, paid $150,000 to acquire the exclusive rights to the story and force Karen not to reveal nothing. The magazine later published nothing. But too many people, including friends and acquaintances of the former model, started talking about theaffairalso forcing the interested party to come out into the open.