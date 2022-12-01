(Original title: The outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu has entered a state of emergency in this country! The United States has slaughtered more than 50 million poultry and South Korea has conducted a nationwide investigation! How big is the impact?)

Bird flu is raging!

The bird flu epidemic in many parts of the world has a tendency to spread. Among them, highly pathogenic bird flu appeared in Peru, and the whole country entered a 90-day health emergency. In South Korea, all poultry farms will be screened because highly pathogenic bird flu is spreading rapidly. In addition, the number of poultry culled in this bird flu epidemic season in Japan far exceeds that of the previous epidemic season.

In the United States, after more than 50 million poultry were slaughtered, the bird flu epidemic is still spreading. A farm in Nebraska recently found bird flu and will slaughter all 1.8 million chickens.

The largest bird flu outbreak in European history has yet to subside. Recently, an epidemic broke out in the border area between the Netherlands and Germany, and about 220,000 poultry were culled. In the UK, a large number of Christmas turkeys have died from bird flu, which may lead to insufficient supply of festive ingredients.

Peru declares health emergency

On November 29 local time, the Peruvian National Agricultural Health Service announced through an official communiqué that due to the occurrence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the country, Peru has entered a 90-day state of health emergency.

Peru will strengthen surveillance and control actions against highly pathogenic avian influenza at the national level to prevent further spread of the virus.

According to CCTV news, in order to deal with the current situation, the Peruvian authorities have taken relevant health measures, including prohibiting the transfer of raw poultry from key monitoring areas without the permission of the National Agricultural Health Service, prohibiting visits to poultry farms, and prohibiting throwing dead poultry into irrigation canals, Ditches or rivers, bird fairs, exhibitions and gatherings are prohibited nationwide. In addition, it is necessary to disinfect equipment, tools, clothing, vehicles, etc. when entering and leaving poultry farms, set up “no entry” signs in virus-infected areas, slaughter all poultry found in virus-infected areas, and bury them at least 2 meters Deep underground etc.

South Korea to inspect all poultry farms

The South Korean government department said on November 29 that due to the rapid spread of highly pathogenic bird flu in the country, it will start investigations on all poultry farms in the country next month to strengthen epidemic prevention measures.

On the 29th, two farms in Naju, a city in southwestern South Korea, reported bird flu outbreaks, bringing the number of bird flu outbreaks in Korean poultry farms to 25 this year. In addition, South Korea has reported 54 cases of bird flu outbreaks in wild birds this year, nearly four times the 15 cases in the same period last year.

South Korea’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock and Food said that in order to prevent further spread of the bird flu epidemic, poultry testing will be carried out on all farms across the country starting in December, and at the same time check whether the disinfection work in these farms is in place, and violators will face fines.

According to Xinhua News Agency, highly pathogenic bird flu has occurred in many places in South Korea recently, and it is spreading. From the end of October to the beginning of November, the bird flu was mainly concentrated in Chungcheongbuk-do in the central part of the country, but from mid-November, the epidemic gradually spread to the metropolitan area and the north-south direction.

In the UK, a large number of Christmas turkeys have died from bird flu, which may lead to insufficient supply of festive ingredients. The British poultry farming industry organization said that the UK has suffered the largest bird flu outbreak on record, and a large number of turkeys that can be used as festive meals have died or been culled, which may lead to insufficient supply of festive ingredients.

According to a Reuters report on November 29, Richard Griffiths, chief executive of the British Poultry Council, said in a briefing to the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee of the House of Commons that during the Christmas period each year, British farmers usually can supply 850 There are between 10,000 and 9 million turkeys, and this year, more than 1 million turkeys have died or been culled due to bird flu.

Griffiths said that for free-range turkeys and geese, the normal Christmas supply is 1.2 million to 1.3 million, but this year a total of about 600,000 have been “directly impacted” by the bird flu outbreak.

White feather chicken plate attracts attention

Some research institutes pointed out that the continuous ferment of bird flu epidemics in many places around the world may hinder the introduction of grandparent chickens in my country, which will lead to supply contraction and price rise. You can pay attention to the white feather chicken industry that has shrunk in the introduction of ancestors and is in the early stage of the upward cycle.

CICC recently released a research report stating that the current overseas bird flu epidemic is spreading, and it is recommended to pay attention to the development trend of the winter bird flu epidemic. On the one hand, the United States is the main breeding country for white-feathered chickens in my country. Factors such as the outbreak of avian influenza in several breeding states in the United States may continue to affect my country’s introduction of chickens from the United States. On the other hand, the outbreak of bird flu in Europe continues to ferment, and Europe is one of the main production areas of white-feathered chickens, and bird flu may cause shortages in the supply of white-feathered chickens. Looking ahead, if bird flu spreads overseas, or it becomes more difficult to introduce breeds in my country, the upstream production capacity of the poultry industry chain will be tightened and prices will rise.

Galaxy Securities pointed out that the introduction of ancestors in the white feather chicken industry has shrunk, and the upstream supply turning point has already appeared. It is expected that the downstream feather chicken supply turning point will appear in the second half of next year. Considering the cycle stage, the layout at the current point in time (the inflection point of upstream supply has already appeared) has a higher margin of safety. From the perspective of valuation, the PB (LYR) of SW broiler chicken farming on November 24 was 3.01 times, which is at the bottom of history, and can be paid attention to in the sector. Guohai Securities also stated recently that the current stage is an ideal stage for investment in the white feather chicken sector.