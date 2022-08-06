- The Overseas Chinese Association in Rio, Brazil strongly condemns Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, China – Xinhua English.news.cn China Net
- [CDT Report]Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and the US’ strategically ambiguous policy, the surge in workers asking for help in July and the addition of 59 “prisoners of conscience” in China China Digital Times
- Ambassadors of many countries to China: firmly support the one-China principle and firmly oppose Pelosi’s visit World Wide Web
- Zhang Qingxin condemned Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan’s foreign minister: “This is not the position of the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs” | Domestic Oriental Daily News
- ◤Pelosi’s visit◢ Zhang Qingxin denounced Pelosi’s former diplomat: putting the Malaysian government in a dilemma | China News China Press
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Amazonia, no agreements with Bolsonaro: letter-appeal from 35 movie and music stars to Biden