Chelsea owner Todd Boley doesn’t seem to be a particularly good prognosticator.

American businessman and owner of Chelsea Todd Boli he predicted before the match with Real Madrid that he would his team won 3:0, and it seems that he will think carefully next time when he speaks in front of television cameras. As you already know, Real Madrid won against Chelsea 2:0 (1:0) and it was only by sheer luck that the Blues did not suffer an even heavier defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu since they had less players for more than half an hour.

Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio gave Real Madrid a big lead ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg in London (April 18), where Chelsea will need exactly the result Todd Boley predicted. However, judging by what we saw tonight, there is a greater chance that Roman Abramovich will be the owner of the club again than that Chelsea like this will pass Real Madrid.

“Chelsea will win 3-0 tonight. What would I say to the fans? I would tell them to have faith in us and we will win 3-0. This is a long-term project and we have a lot of work ahead of us. We have faith in what is to come, our future is bright “said Todd Boley for the British “Sky Sport” before the game in which Frank Lampard failed to do “shock therapy” after the departure of Graham Potter, so his team did not score a goal for the second, or fourth game in a row.

Let’s remind you that Tod Boley has spent 600 million euros on reinforcements since his arrival at Chelsea, and it seems that he will need that much more to get the club back on its feet since nothing is working at the moment.