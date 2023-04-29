The owner of Panathinaikos, Dimitris Janakopoulos, attacked the Euroleague because of the punishment to Partizan and Real Madrid Sports

The owner of Panathinaikos, Dimitris Janakopoulos, announced the punishment imposed on Real and Partizan

Source: Instagram/dpg7000

The owner of Panathinaikos Dimitris Janakopoulos he harshly criticized the Euroleague after it punished Real Madrid and Partizan after the brawl in Madrid. The controversial Greek rich man, the heir to the family that created the champion PAO, recalled that he was fined more than a million euros for his posts on Instagram and is not satisfied because today the most severe punishment was imposed for only five games of not playing, with 50,000 euros for both club.

The Greek posted everything he thought on his Instagram profile: “I am the person who paid 300,000 euros for one post on Instagram, when Turkish fans cursed my family, and I responded. I paid 120,000 euros because I did not listen to the Euroleague and the sanction of the disciplinary judge, according to which he did not allow me to enter the hall. I paid 1,700,000 euros of personal fines, not club fines, for my Instagram and for the so-called insults against the Euroleague. How should I feel today, when the whole of European basketball is ridiculed around the world because of what happened in the match between Real and Partizan? “

“What should I do now? How should I feel? Is anyone in the Euroleague thinking about it? Is the disciplinary judge thinking about it? What message are you giving me? That next time I shouldn’t curse, or make fun of myself, but start punching people? Is that the message you want to send me with today’s punishments? At the time I was fined, 250,000 people followed my Instagram. From what I know, the Euroleague is watched by millions of people, tens of millions – 20, 30, 50, 100 million, all over the world. And you punish players with five or three games, and I paid 1.7 million? I think there’s something wrong with all of this.” added the controversial Greek.

Let us remind you that the Euroleague fined Real Madrid and Partizan with 50,000 euros each, which they must pay in the next 30 days, and on top of that, they suspended four players. Real’s wing basketball player Gerson Jabusele will miss five games, Partizan’s captain Kevin Panter will miss two, and Black and White’s center Matijas Lessor and Real’s wing center Gabriel Dek will miss one each.

