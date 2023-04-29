The pacifist cakes with the colors of Ukraine cost the arrest and a fine of a Russian pastry chef

Not just demonstrating or voicing opinions against the war in Ukraine, in Russia the decoration of pacifist cakes is also prohibited and sanctioned. A Moscow court has imposed a heavy fine (35,000 rubles, equal to $440) on a Russian pastry chef who had decorated her cakes with slogans in favor of Ukraine and peace,accusing her of having “discredited the army”. It is not clear how a cake designer can discredit the soldiers at the front. Anastasia Chernyshevawho runs a baking business, posted photos of colorful cakes with slogans opposing armed conflict on Instagram, where she is followed by more than 25,000 people.

Last Thursday is thista arrested for some hours after an ultra-conservative Russian media drew attention to his work in January. Last month, Chernysheva posted a photo of a white cake with a no-war message written in rainbow letters on the icing. Another showed a glaze with the blue and yellow national colors of Ukraine. She has also posted pictures of phallic-shaped cakes with a peace slogan, including a popular Russian swear word describing male genitalia. Other sweets, decorated with hearts and flowers, reference pop culture or read “Love Will Conquer” or “I Love You.” After Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022, authorities banned any public criticism of Moscow’s offensive. Some Russians have found alternative ways to express their opposition and solidarity with Ukraine.