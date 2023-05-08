The ”pagellone” of the historian Filippi for the coronation of King Charles III: ”He would like to be anywhere but there”. Here are all the votes

TRENTO. Song 5.5 a London “which continues to be a Paris that did not believe in it enough“ at 7 for the BBC (“He doesn’t miss one: telling a colorful world projected to the future while broadcasting the triumph of the rhetoric of Kipling’s empire). Full marks for the horses of the royal procession. The “pagellone” at the event that stopped the United Kingdom, a nation with the eyes of the world on for the coronation of Charles.

It was a historic day for the United Kingdomor with the coronation of re Carlo III e you Her Majesty Queen Camilla. An event that continues even in these hours between celebrations and Monday proclaimed a public holiday. Citizens will celebrate in their communities, while some members of the royal family will visit the picnics and tables that will be set up in neighborhoods and parks across the country, as per tradition.

Here is the “pagellone” of Francis Philippi, Trentino historian and author of several books such as “Mussolini has also done good things. The nonsense that continues to circulate about fascism”, “But why are we still fascists? An account that has remained open”, “But we have paved the way for him: The Italian colonies between lies, racism and amnesia “, “Italians first! (yes, but which ones?)” and “Semi-serious guide for aspiring social historians”.

LONDON: 5.5

Imaginary capital, with its set of important but not imposing avenues, continues to be a Paris that did not believe in it enough. Give an unpleasant drizzle, defined as “typical spring weather”, which already makes melancholy. Certain things you either do in Rome or leave them alone.

BBC: 7

Megaphone of power disguised as a neutral commentator, he doesn’t miss one: telling a colorful world projected into the future while the triumph of the rhetoric of Kipling’s empire is broadcast is not for everyone. Chapeau.

THE PUBLIC: 2

People who spend the night in the rain in a park to watch the passage of a herd of privileged people. Embarrassment for almost everyone, except those who welcomed the royal procession with the crown found in the happy meal.

Il COMMONWEALTH: 6,5

An excellent theatrical backdrop for the story of the Atlantic islet that is still thought of as an empire, it manages, with a little effort, to present a provincial ceremony as a global fairy tale. Many colored flags, which in the gray London sky accompany the now subdued notes of “Rule Britannia”.

WESTMINSTER ABBEY GUESTS: 5

What are the King of Spain, Katy Perry and a Paralympic champion doing squeezed into a Gothic church? They post Instagram stories… gone are the days of excited guests. Twentieth-century storytelling will not resist the rhythms of the web.

WILLIAM: 5

Dressed in an overcoat, the new Prince of Wales is as empathetic as a bedside table. Less handsome than a Disney prince charming, the most complex thing that the ceremonial asks of him is to kiss his father and he doesn’t do it.

KATE MIDDLETON: 8

Beautiful, good, nice, impeccable, perfect, so much to be annoying. I don’t give it 10 for class hatred.

THE ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY: 8

Easy-going, smiling, at ease and excited because he finally sees a full church, he wins everything when he places the crown on his royal head and starts checking that the diadem is level, as if to say “if you fall for it, don’t say it’s your fault my”.

CARLO: 6

Sufficient, just, as it probably always was. Succeeding the maternal myth is not easy, and it shows. He would like to be anywhere but there, remote controlled by the masters of ceremonies despite being born for this moment, he can never smile, except for the love of his life. Too little to save an expensive institution, too little to stop being “the son of”.

CAMILLA: 9

It’s his day. He knows where to be, he knows how to be there. She fought an unequal fight for her love, and won. She probably won’t go down in history, but today history is her. The only drawback, the BBC’s wicked break from her to Kate, which sounds like an unpleasant “the best is yet to come”.

HARRY: S. V.

To the question “Do you notice me more if I don’t come or if I come and stay away?” red is answered with a curt “but who you se ‘ncxla?”. Megan’s bubble already looks deflated.

THE HORSES OF THE ROYAL PARTY: 10

Proud and well-mannered beasts, they manage to put in place the most effective of nonviolent protests, screwing around the whole way as if there were no tomorrow. BBC forced into narrow shots, the martial step smeared with dung. A victory for the disillusioned counter-narrative that we should all be holding on to.