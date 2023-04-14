Kira Yarmysh in a video: “An unknown disease in the stomach has become aggravated”

(LaPresse) «In the night between Friday and Saturday (April 7-8, 2023), an ambulance was called for Alexei Navalny. An unknown stomach disease worsened and in the previous 15 days in the punishment cell he had lost 8 kilograms in weight ». Thus in a video the assistant of the Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, Kira Yarmysh. “He is not provided with any medical assistance – denounces the woman -. The colony just doesn’t get the medicines from the post office that the mother gives to Alexei, and they are returned.’ The video was released on April 12. (LaPresse/AP)