by palermolive.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Just a year after the rebirth of Brugnano, the cellar of Partinico, in the province of Palermo, in North-Western Sicily, led by brothers Francesco and Giuseppe Brugnano, is time for important news. First of all the arrival of Spumante…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The Brugnano winery in Palermo presents the first Classic Method Brut appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».