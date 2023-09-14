The Panama Canal’s Interoceanic Highway Successfully Handles Transits Despite Drought Crisis

The Administrator of the Panama Canal, Ricaurte Vásquez, has assured that the interoceanic highway has managed to “honor” all scheduled transits, despite the measures implemented due to the drought affecting the country. Vásquez reported that 116 ships are currently waiting to pass through the canal, and several container ships are using the intermodal solution to lighten their cargo at an entry point and pick it up at the exit.

Vásquez explained that the Panama Canal authority had been precise in determining when the rainy season would begin and warned the maritime sector of the restrictions that would be applied. The first measure implemented was to reduce the draft of ships, but due to extreme drought conditions, the authority had to reverse its criteria. Vásquez stated that 70% of vessels using the canal require at least 44 feet of draft, so they are allowed to transit while the other 30% are required to arrive lighter. This option is applicable for container traffic, as Panama has an intermodal system next to the canal. However, for other types of cargo, there is no alternative way of moving them from one ocean to another.

Vásquez assured that all container ships, which represent approximately 45% of total transits, have been taken care of and their reservations have been honored. He acknowledged that congestion has been a problem due to the reduced capacity and increased demand. The number of ships waiting to transit the canal has reached an unusual peak, with 163 vessels on August 9, but Vásquez emphasized that all ships have been attended to and waiting times have been communicated to them. The average waiting time is approximately five days, with a maximum wait time of 14 days.

To ensure the flow of 70% of vessels without restrictions, the draft at the canal will remain at 44 feet. For the remaining 30% of vessels with a greater draft, the option of using Panama’s logistics corridors will be maintained. Vásquez stated that if the situation does not improve, there is a possibility of further reducing the number of transits. The authority is waiting for rain to maintain attention levels, but if that does not happen, traffic may be reduced again. Currently, there are 117 ships in the northbound queue, 50 ships on each side in the Atlantic going south, and 50 ships on the Pacific side going north.

As a contingency measure, the auctioning of passages through the Panamax locks has been stopped, and crossings will now be assigned in order of arrival. Vásquez concluded by saying that they are working to maintain the current conditions and meet traffic requirements to replenish inventories in destination markets.

