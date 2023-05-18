The paparazzi car chase for more than 2 hours narrowly led to disaster and Harry was furious-International-Instant International

Harry was furious after the paparazzi chased for more than 2 hours and almost caused disaster

U.K. and wife After attending an awards ceremony in New York on Tuesday, the Chasing frantically, he repeatedly hurt passers-by and caused disasters.

Harry lashed out at the paparazzi’s pursuit of him, Meghan and his mother-in-law through a spokesman on Wednesday, describing it as a “near-disaster car chase”.

Harry (right), Meghan (centre) and Meghan’s mother Ragland (left) were involved in a near-disaster car chase on Tuesday night over an aggressive group of paparazzi, a spokesman said Team.

The spokesman decried the endless pursuit, which lasted more than two hours and resulted in multiple near-collisions on the road, involving other drivers, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

Screenshots circulated on social media showed that the three of Harry were in a taxi together, and there were six paparazzi vehicles following him. During the chase, he once drove on the sidewalk, ran a red light, and reversed into a one-way street, which was extremely dangerous. In addition, one of the drivers was using a mobile phone while driving; one of the vehicles had illegally blocked the path of another moving vehicle.