The White House distances itself from the FBI investigation into classified documents seized from Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence but privately, administration executives have become progressively concerned about the materials the former president had brought. with himself and for what he intended to do with it. CNN reports it.

“There is deep concern,” a senior executive told TV. Among the questions even if that information could jeopardize the sources and methods used by intelligence for their collection.

White House executives have so far maintained almost complete silence on the matter, insisting that it is up to the Justice Department to comment on the investigation if necessary and pointing out that President Joe Biden has not received any briefings on the matter to avoid any interference and respect the independence of the Ministry of Justice.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence did not take classified documents when he left his office in the White House. Pence himself underlined this in a statement to the Associated Press after the FBI seized classified and top secret documents in a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

