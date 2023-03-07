Home World the parade in Paris – Corriere TV
Events Tuesday 7 March throughout France against the pension reform desired by President Emmanuel Macron, which provides for theraising the retirement age from 62 to 64. Beyond 250 protests organized in Paris and other citiesin what the organizers hope will be the largest demonstration of force against the reformafter almost two months of turmoil. In the capital, the most crowded procession where “ultra” yellow vests and far-left activists also took part. (LaPresse) (LaPresse)

March 7, 2023 – Updated March 7, 2023, 3:32 pm

