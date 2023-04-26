the paradox of America preparing for a Biden-Trump-breaking latest news encore

And’America very strong and disheartenedis the one that in a year is preparing – perhaps – to relive the challenge between Joe Biden and Donald Trump for the White House. It is today’s paradox.

The “American dream” is alive and well in a large part of the planet – the migratory flows prove it – but it is losing ground within the United States. And this despite the unprecedented well-being which rewards current generations of Americans.

With the official announcement of the incumbent president’s renomination, following that of the former president, history promises us an unprecedented scenario. First of all due to the advanced age of both challengers: if in November 2024 it will really be the two of them who will compete for the votes of the nation (there is a year and a half left, anything can still happen), there will never have been an election with two such senior candidates.

Furthermore, only once in history (in the immediate postwar period, Eisenhower-Stevenson) did both Democrats and Republicans run the same two men twice in a row.

The most puzzling paradox concerns the state of the nation: Americans are convinced that their economy is in decline, when it isn’t at all. A recent report by theEconomist he put all the contradictions together. 80% of American citizens think their children will be worse off. Nevertheless US primacy is solid. America’s GDP was a quarter of the world‘s in 1990 and still is thirty years later, despite China‘s rise. US GDP was 40% of that of the G7 in 1990, today it has risen to 58%. The average income of its inhabitants has grown more than that of Europeans and Japanese. In the poorest US state, Mississippi, per capita income is $50,000, higher than in the French at purchasing power parity.

Energy is a sector where the US rebirth has consolidated the structural reasons for a supremacy. The technological revolution of shale gas ha closed an era in which America had to import fossil energy from the Arab world. In 1973 the embargo wanted by the Arab countries of OPEC unleashed stagflation, in America and throughout the West. In 1979 the Iranian revolution resulted in a second oil shock, queues and fights at gas stations in America, as well as the downfall of a president (Jimmy Carter) humiliated by a hostage-taking in Tehran. In 2022, the world turned upside down: after reduced supplies of Russian gas led to another energy crisis, we saw liquid gas ships come to the rescue from the United States to Europe.

Currency: still today most of the international exchanges are paid in dollars; commodity prices are quoted in dollars. When banking crises have occurred, from the crash of 2008 to the failure of the Silicon Valley Bank in 2023, the Federal Reserve has also helped the central banks of other countries, as a lender of last resort. China itself must keep most of its foreign exchange reserves in dollars, the currency in which the largest share of its foreign trade takes place. Behind the role of the dollar, there is the largest and most liquid financial market in the world, but also a rule of law that protects investors. Macron and Lula have recently aligned themselves with Xi Jinping against dollar hegemony, but their companies and savers are not ready to convert to the Chinese renminbi, the official name of the Chinese currency.

Technological superiority has recently been seen in the vaccine raceand then in the war in Ukraine. American companies own more technology patents than Chinese and German companies combined. Those who invested in the American Stock Exchange in 1990 today earned four times as much as those who invested in other rich countries.

The American workforce has grown 30% since 1990 while in the other advanced countries it increased by only 10%. The population is growing because there is still an “American dream” that attracts immigrants from four continents: 17% of the US workforce is made up of foreigners. While there is neither a Russian dream nor a Chinese dream to compensate for the declining birth rate of those countries.

In the end the pandemic, and public spending maneuvers decided by both Trump and Biden to help the US population, have had a beneficial effect beyond all expectations: a reduction in inequality. The lower and middle classes have received such an injection of purchasing power that many still retain a cushion of savings. Furthermore, the dynamics of the labor market strengthened by the pandemic have rewarded above all the lowest wages. Unemployment rate at historic lows (3.5%) it is also an aid to the less wealthy: unemployment among African Americans has dropped dramatically, almost equaling that of whites.

The 800,000 jobs relocated from emerging countries to America are another positive sign: a reindustrialization is underway in which few believed.

It should also be remembered how much the current American miracle is the offspring of a bipartisan convergencewhich essentially contradicts the fiery rhetoric of a polarized politics.

Between Trump and Biden, continuity is evident in several crucial areas: the brawny answer to the Chinese competition; restrictions on illegal immigration (which have helped raise lower wages among the resident population); the generous subsidy maneuvers during the pandemic. Trump and Biden describe each other as a curse, a disaster, an enemy of America, yet on those qualifying aspects they have applied very similar policies.

Storytelling matters, though, and so political discourse affects how Americans perceive the state of the country. Right and left describe an America in disarray: voters end up believing it. The rest of the world as well. With one important exception: all those who continue to try to reach America, packing their bags to move. And not only from poor countries: immigration also continues from Italy, France, Germany, England.