LONDON – Grimsby is said to have been founded in the 13th century by Grim, a Danish sailor who refused to drown the king’s newborn. Today, however, this English city of 86,000 inhabitants, the historic port and fishing capital of the United Kingdom, amidst rusty anchors, Edwardian houses, the avenues of the docks, fish & chips, beer at £2.5 in the pub and a scarlet tower inspired by Italian maritime republics, is the symbol of Brexit.