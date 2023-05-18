The paradox of Montana where guns are legal and TikTok is banned

NEW YORK – In the state of Montana, social media is considered more dangerous than weapons: you can go around armed, but soon you won’t be able to download TikTok. Seventy years after the witch hunt by Soviet Communists, the United States is relaunching the “Red Peril”.

Montana has become the first US state to ban the Chinese app TikTok on a large scale. Republican governor Greg Gianforte signed the law passed by the state Congress last month, which bans the application owned by the Chinese Bytedance.