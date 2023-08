TV viewing, press review by Enrica Perucchietti with Fulvio Grimaldi

Mainstream narrative of the events of the world and of our home to the test of “another view of the world“. From the war, perhaps, between those who no longer want to be fooled and those who don’t want to remain in the dark (Niger-France), to the biggest protagonist of the biggest conflict of interest in our house and the most corrupt presidential clan ever seen in the USA (Crosetto-Biden).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook