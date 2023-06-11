The parents of the children from Ribnikar are suing the parents of the killer boy Info

The parents of the killed and wounded children decided to sue the parents of the boy who carried out the massacre at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” school.

Source: Espresso/Tamara Trajković/private archive

The parents of the killed and injured pupils of the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar” in Vračar, are preparing lawsuits against the father and mother of the boy (13), who committed the massacre in this Belgrade school on May 3he learns Courier. According to a well-informed source of the Kurir, the victims’ parents have already hired lawyers, who are preparing private lawsuits. “The inconsolable parents of the victims from the school in Vračar have decided to seek justice in court and will sue the parents of the boy who caused them unimaginable suffering,” says the Kurir source and adds:

“Given that the boy who killed their children is not criminally responsible because he was not 14 years old at the time of the crime, and by law he cannot be tried, the mothers and fathers of those killed and wounded decided to initiate legal proceedings themselves.”

Armed with pistols

Let us remind you that the seventh grader came to school on the fateful morning armed with his father’s pistols and Molotov cocktails. Upon entering the school yard, and when the bell rang for the start of the first class, he first shot the school guard DV and killed him. Then he killed eight students in the school hall and the office of the historian, while wounding six of them, as well as a resident of history. Twelve days after the massacre, another victim who was wounded died. Lawyer Slavka Babić explains that parents have the right to file a lawsuit against the parents of minors.

“In the specific case, it is a civil lawsuit that initiates a lawsuit for the compensation of non-material damageswhich is regulated by the Law on Obligations. Parents are responsible according to the principle of objective responsibility – regardless of their faultwhich in this case is assumed, and responsibilities can be released if they prove that the damage was caused by force majeure, that they could not foresee or prevent the damage, which in practice is almost impossible to prove“, said the lawyer.

She added that the party suing in this particular case he can also sue the school where the crime took place. “There is a situation when a minor causes damage, as in this case, while he was under the supervision of the school. The school can be released from responsibility if it proves that it supervised the minor in the way it was obliged to do.” explains Slavka Babić and adds that the parents of the victims they can sue the boy himself, the perpetrator of the crime. “Therefore, the families of the injured parties can request compensation for non-material damages due to the death of a close person from the minor’s parents, from the school and from the minor himself, provided that he is capable of reasoning and is older than seven years,” she stated.

In custody and under investigation

By the way, the boy’s father is worried about the unfortunate event is in custody on suspicion of having committed a criminal offense against public safety because, as is suspected, he trained his underage son to shoot in a shooting range and did not adequately secure the safe in which he kept the pistols, for which he is licensed. And the boy’s mother is on the receiving end of justice. A pre-investigation procedure was initiated against her in order to determine whether she may have committed the criminal offense of neglecting and neglecting a minor.

Mother of one of the victims – Why did you train him in the shooting range?

The mother of one of the murdered girls recently addressed the parents of the suspected boy on Facebook, and she began her letter with the words: “To the parents of the untreated boy.” “If you ever look for us and want to say: ‘Please forgive us, we didn’t know better and we are very sorry’you know, we no longer believe in worldly justice, but we try to believe in humanity and truth. We believe you are well aware of the fact that our 7/2 department was exceptional. The tragedy that befell us is so terrible, painful and inconceivable that we struggle to breathe every day. The thoughts that will haunt us for the rest of our lives are: ‘Why didn’t you help him?! Why did you train him in the shooting range and develop and cultivate such gruesome shooting and killing skills with him, while we took our children to art and sports lessons?!’ Addressing the boy’s parents, she also wrote: “If you were not aware of your role in the tragedy, then you should come to your senses.”

It’s been 40 days – Families commemorate

40 days have passed since the unprecedented crime, which covered the whole of Serbia in black, and the families of the victims mark the memorial. Today, the family of the murdered school guard will gather at the Lešće cemetery, and on the occasion of the forty-day commemoration, they also gave an obituary. “You are heard in every silence, in every story you continue to live, in every beat of our hearts you exist. You are greatly missed! May the angels protect you,” reads the obituary signed by the DV family

(MONDO/Kurir)