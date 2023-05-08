The parents request that the children be transferred from the school Ribnikar | Info

The director of the school administration, Dragan Filipović, said that some parents are asking for the transfer of their children from the school where the massacre happened, but that it would not be good.

Director of the Belgrade school administration, Dragan Filipović, that the requests of the parents of the students of the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School mainly related to the relocation of students and the reconstruction of the school.

“Everyone who enters the school, has the feeling that reconstruction should be carried out. The school has been in a state for a very long time that requires reconstruction. When it comes to transferring students, it would not be good for the children. Again, in another school, they would go through the same stories with their peers, they would go back to how it happened, why it happened, what it looked like… The children would not have the opportunity to finish with what happened. Of course, it’s not easy, but that’s exactly why we organize all the children in this school for what they need,” says Filipović, citing Telegraph statement for Tanjug.

He pointed out that teaching will not take place according to the classroom model and that an action plan has been adopted. “Students return to classes on Wednesday, May 10, but each student’s return will depend on how they feel“, he said and added that all subsequent activities in that school will be fully adapted to the students.

